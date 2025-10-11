Election Questionnaire: Covington Post 1, East Ward

Editor’s Note: The Covington News sent questionnaires to each local candidate for the 2025 election. Answers are printed as they were received.

DONNY COOK

What is your educational/professional background?

I grew up right here in the area and graduated from Newton County High School back when there was only one high school. I am a licensed insurance agent and a small business owner with a background in construction. I have served the community through volunteering with a couple of organizations, as well as coaching baseball for 3-4 year olds for several years.

How long have you lived in Covington/Newton County?

I am a lifelong resident of Newton County.

Why did you decide to run for this seat?

I decided to run for city council to do my part offering a common sense view of growth, look at proposals to see how they affect the greater good of the people living in our town.

If elected, what issues will you look to tackle while you’re in office?

If elected I will try to encourage the other members of the council to research items proposed to be sure it makes the most sense before voting on them.

What’s one thing your community needs that you’d look to accomplish during your tenure?/What’s your stance on future growth and development in Covington?

Our community needs a plan for infrastructure. I am fine with growth, and I know it is necessary. I feel like our cart is way ahead of our horse in this regard . My opinion is we should limit our growth to allow our infrastructure to catch up.

What is your vision for the City of Covington?

My vision for the future of the city is to leave it better than I have found it. The issues we face as a community did not happen overnight and will take time to correct. My hope is that we can come together and chart a path for responsible growth heading into the future to ensure Covington/Newton County remains a good place to live, work, and raise a family.

DWAYNE TURNER

What is your educational/professional background?

I hold a bachelor’s degree in Sociology and a master’s degree in Public Administration. My professional background includes military service and, currently, a career in law enforcement. I also previously served right here in Newton County. My work has given me a unique perspective on the needs of our community, particularly around safety, infrastructure, and public trust.



In addition to my professional service, I’m an active member of the community as a homeowners’ association board member, representing 199 homes in Covington

How long have you lived in Covington/Newton County?

I’ve lived in Covington for the past five years. As a military wartime disabled veteran, I moved here after years of relocating for service. Since settling in this community, I’ve grown deeply committed to helping it thrive.

Why did you decide to run for this seat?

My neighbors encouraged me to run for City Council because they see my dedication to service and my desire to be a strong, responsive voice for the people.

If elected, what issues will you look to tackle while you’re in office?/What’s one thing your community needs that you’d look to accomplish during your tenure?

One major issue I plan to address is infrastructure. Residents should not be stuck sitting on Eagle Drive for 20 minutes just to leave their neighborhoods. Roads need to be repaved and better maintained, and traffic congestion must be taken seriously. We also need to take a hard look at excessive apartment development and ensure that future growth is planned, not reactive.

What’s your stance on future growth and development in Covington?

If elected, I will advocate for smarter, more transparent development. Growth is inevitable, but it should be intentional supporting the needs of current residents, not overwhelming them. We must invest in local businesses, expand street lighting for safety, and ensure that traffic patterns make sense without forcing people to detour or feel unsafe in their own neighborhoods.

What is your vision for the City of Covington?

My vision for Covington is a city where residents feel heard, respected, and included in the decisions that impact their daily lives. I will work to bring more transparency to city government and ensure that every resident from every neighborhood knows their voice matters. That means better communication, more outreach, and a true commitment to public service.



Covington has so much potential, but it takes leadership that listens and acts. I’m not running for a title I’m running to serve. I’d be honored to bring my experience, values, and dedication to the City Council.