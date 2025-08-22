QUALIFYING RESULTS: Eight people qualify for three seats in Covington election

COVINGTON, Ga. – A busy election cycle will soon kick in for the city of Covington, as eight candidates will vie for three council seats.

As expected, the Post 1, East Ward seat is the most highly contested, with a total four qualifying for the seat. Incumbent Susie Keck has opted not to seek reelection, leaving the seat up for grabs.

Rev. Eric Threets and Dwayne Turner are among the four qualifiers. Both announced their intentions to run for the seat in previous editions of The Covington News.

Threets has run for both mayor and council positions in the past, losing each time. This will be Turner’s first time running for political office in the city of Covington.

Joining Threets and Turner are Donald Cook and Christopher Inman, who qualified on Aug. 18 and Aug. 21, respectively. A fifth challenger, Donald Coe, qualified for the seat on Aug. 21. However, he withdrew the following day.

Over on the West Ward, incumbents Charika Davis and Anthony Henderson will both be challenged for their seats.

Amy Johnson qualified for the Post 2, West seat on Aug. 22. She will challenge Davis, who is seeking a second term in office after defeating challenger Scotty Scoggins in 2021.

Scoggins is also looking to enter the political sphere once more as he announced his intentions to run for the Post 3, East seat. Despite losing to Davis in the Post 2, West election in 2021, he was a formidable opponent, garnering more advance voting votes than Davis.

Henderson is seeking a third term in office after first winning the seat in 2017. Despite only being in his 20s, he is currently tied with Keck as the longest tenured council member. Should he win his reelection bid, he would take that distinction outright.

Early voting for all three seats will begin in October, with the election taking place on Nov. 4.



