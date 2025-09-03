Donny Cook declares bid for Post 1 East Ward seat

The Covington News received the following from Donny Cook:

Though not born in Newton County, I have proudly called it home for over 40 years. It’s where I was raised, built my life, and raised three wonderful children—one of whom now serves the City of Covington—and I’m blessed with two wonderful grandchildren.

I have always been deeply rooted in family and community. Over the years, I’ve coached Little League baseball, volunteered with Parks and Recreation projects, and organized fundraisers for children battling serious illnesses such as cancer. I’ve also led and hosted multiple community events, including charity golf tournaments, to give back to the people who make this community such a special place.

I spent almost 7 years working as a superintendent for a large road construction company, where I managed major infrastructure projects with a focus on efficiency, safety, and long-term growth. After that, I opened my own construction company, giving me firsthand experience as a small business owner and a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities local businesses face.

I believe strong leadership requires common sense, hard work, and listening to the people you serve. My goal is to help Covington and Newton County grow responsibly—creating opportunity while preserving the character of the community we love.

I’m running City Council Post 1 East Ward because I believe in putting the community first, and I’m committed to serving with integrity, accountability, and dedication. I would be honored to earn your support as we work together to shape a bright future for Covington.

Editor's Note: The Covington News runs initial campaign announcements for local candidates on Page A1 free of charge. For any local candidates who wish to make a campaign announcement, please email enewton@covnews.com.