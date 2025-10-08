Covington Police Department swears in Officer Henry Taylor

COVINGTON, Ga. – The Covington Police Department (CPD) has recently sworn in a number of new police officers. But they all pale in comparison to the newest member of the CPD.

Five-year-old Henry Taylor was officially sworn in as the newest CPD officer on Tuesday night in front of family, friends and city officials alike. It marks a significant moment for the department, as Henry becomes the youngest officer in the city’s history.

Officer Henry is currently battling a rare form of leukemia, which provides several challenges to his daily life. But not even cancer could stop him from achieving his dream of becoming a police officer.

Minutes after receiving his badge and uniform, Officer Henry went right to work, “arresting” the very person who swore him in, Mayor Fleeta Baggett. However, Baggett was later let go, “because she was a really nice lady,” according to Henry.

Officer Henry wasted no time getting to work, "arresting" Mayor Fleeta Baggett. He later released Baggett shortly thereafter for being a "very nice lady." Photo via Covington Police Department, Facebook.



Despite being put in handcuffs, Baggett had no hard feelings toward the newest officer.

“Today was every reason why I love being a Mayor,” Baggett wrote on Facebook. “It was [a] honor and privilege to swear in Officer Taylor even if he did arrest me! If you are the praying type, Officer Henry and his family could use all you got!”

In addition to becoming an officer, Officer Henry and his family were presented with a $3,000 donation from Police Who Care, Inc. Funds were raised primarily through last month’s Fuzz Run.

Officer Henry also got to enjoy his favorite meal from Jim’N Nick’s BBQ, adding onto what was a spectacular night.

“We would like to give a huge thank you to the Covington Police Department, Mayor Baggett, Police Who Care Inc. and Captain Tinsley and his amazing wife for this awesome opportunity,” wrote Henry's Fight Against AML on Facebook. “Thank you Covington Jim N Nicks for Henry’s favorite meal! Officer Henry has been nonstop talking about today. He was shown all the different aspects that come along with being an officer, from working the patrol vehicle to admitting evidence… Altogether, today was an unforgettable day, and we left with the love and support of a new family.”

Likewise, it is safe to say that the CPD is also quite proud of its newest officer.

“Today, we hope we made a little boy’s dream come true,” a CPD Facebook post read. “He definitely is an inspiration to our department with his enthusiasm, joy, and compassion. We are honored that Officer Henry has chosen to join our CPD family.”



