City Pond, Williams Road phase two improvements given go-ahead by Covington City Council

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Covington City Council voted unanimously to approve a design build contract with Peach State Construction to undertake phase two of the City Pond and Williams Road Improvement Project.

At the city’s Nov. 17 council meeting, John Hendrix, the city’s transportation manager, brought the request before the council.

“The project’s purpose was for Archer Aviation Facility on Williams Road with improved roadway access on Interstate 20 accommodating increased traffic, enhancing safety and supporting regional economic growth,” Hendrix said.

Phase one of the project consisted of intersection improvements completed in time to accommodate the Miracle League baseball field’s tournament in May.

According to supplemental documents included in the meeting’s agenda packet, phase one was completed on time and within budget, also by Peach State Construction.

Phase two will be focused on Williams Road, beginning at the Oxford city limits to the intersection, then continuing from the intersection to Alcovy Road.

Per the documents, phase two includes road widening and resurfacing, drainage and stormwater improvements, sidewalks and pavement markings and signage, utility coordination and relocation if needed, and intersection and access improvements.

The nearly $4.6 million project is funded from three sources: a $2,337,000 Local Maintenance and Improvement (LMIG) Grant from the state, $500,000 from Newton County and $1,755,314 paid by the City of Covington.

A timeline shows that the project is expected to begin construction this winter and reach substantial completion by late 2026.

“There is some permitting that we’ve got to do to get them on the ground, which should take several weeks, probably the first of the year,” Hendrix said.