City council opts to cut funding for Ice Skating Rink

COVINGTON, Ga. – A popular seasonal attraction will see decreased financial support from the city of Covington this year.

On Monday, the Covington City Council voted 4-0 to cancel $25,000 of budgeted funding that was slated to be sent to Ice Days LLC. This funding was originally intended to assist in operating a 5,500-square-foot portable ice skating rink at Legion Field. Council members Travis Moore and Susie Keck were absent and did not vote.

The city will, however, continue to fund the utility costs for the skating rink, which is an estimated $4,000/month, according to comments made by Mayor Fleeta Baggett

The skating rink, which has become a winter tradition in Covington, has been in operation from November to February for the past five years. Ice Days owner Jim Gomez and the city had previously decided upon a two-year agreement that would fund the project $30,000 in 2024 and $25,000 in 2025 after a bidding process.

Community Development Director Ken Malcom added that the agreement called for further financial reductions, barring the city and/or Ice Days securing any sponsorship agreements. Malcom said that Ice Days was in the process of acquiring approximately $10,000 in sponsorship funding, which would bring the city’s overall financial obligations down to $15,000.

But Councilman Jared Rutberg expressed concern about how this specific part of the agreement was made.

“My concern about how this lease is set up is he [Gomez] gets his money no matter what,” Rutberg said. “He’s got zero incentive to actually get advertisements… To me, if you said, ‘We get nothing, we’re already giving you all the electricity on it,’ then he’s gonna go start hustling to get advertisements.”

Rutberg added that the Ice Days, a for-profit business, should have the capacity to keep operations afloat without funding from the city.

“As a business owner… I’m looking at it like I’ve got six years to build up something, and there comes a point where I’ve got to stand on my own,” Rutberg said.

Councilwoman Kim Johnson shared similar feelings to Rutberg.

“My three cents is he’s [Gomez] a business for-profit, he’s not a nonprofit, he’s given utilities, he’s given a place to set up his business, he’s been in business and has had quite some time to make a profit and be able to stand alone,” Johnson said.

According to Ice Days’ website, single admission to enter the skating rink is $15. None of that revenue would go back to the city under the agreement.

Councilman Anthony Henderson suggested that the city’s role in funding the project should mean residents use the ice rink for free.

“We’re already paying utilities, we’re already paying this commitment up front,” Henderson said. “So if you’re [Ice Days] getting this for free, then I feel like the citizens of Covington should be able to have this for free.”

Henderson’s sentiment was echoed by fellow Councilwoman Charika Davis, who suggested that the city work with Ice Days to promote reduced admission prices for students and church events.

After some extended discussion on how the city wanted to move forward, Rutberg made a motion that the city pay $12,500 – half of the $25,000 bid – up-front, then covering whatever cost is left over after sponsorships, all while not paying the utilities. That motion died for a lack of a second.

Rutberg then made a second motion to only cover utilities for the rink and obligate $0 to Ice Days, which then passed unanimously by the four attending council members.

There is currently no definitive answer on whether this will impact the immediate future of the skating rink’s opening this winter. Malcom said that Ice Days would not be operating in Conyers this year, leaving Covington as the only facility planned for 2025.

The Covington News has reached out to Ice Days, but has not immediately heard back