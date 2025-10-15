Brent Fuesting officially named Covington police chief

COVINGTON, Ga. – After serving as the city’s acting police chief for the past several months, Brent Fuesting’s interim tag is no more.

Fuesting was officially named chief of the Covington Police Department earlier this week after serving as interim chief since May. The longtime CPD officer succeeds Philip Bradford, who retired in May after a 40-year career in law enforcement.

“I’m honored to be chosen as Chief of Police and to continue working alongside the incredible men and women of the Covington Police Department,” Fuesting told The Covington News on Tuesday. “Together, we’ll build on our strong foundation, strengthen community partnerships, and embrace innovation to meet the needs of our growing city.”

For Fuesting, it’s been a long time coming with his two-decade-plus career with the CPD.

Fuesting joined the CPD in 2003, where he served in a number of roles over the year such as the Uniform Patrol Division, the V.I.P.E.R. Unit and the Criminal Investigation Division. He eventually became a captain, heading up the Uniform Patrol Division and the Criminal Investigation Division.

In March 2024, Fuesting was promoted to assistant chief of police, a role he held until becoming interim chief earlier this year.



