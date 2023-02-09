Whataburger set to break ground on Covington Town Center restaurant

COVINGTON, Ga. — Whataburger will bring 150 jobs to Newton County when its new Covington restaurant opens later this year.

Officials with the restaurant chain, franchisee Made to Order Holdings LLC and the Newton County Chamber of Commerce will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 15, to celebrate the first Covington Whataburger restaurant scheduled to open in 2023, a news release stated.

The event is set for 2:30 p.m. at the future site of the planned 3,746-square-foot restaurant at 11200 Town Center Drive.

“We could not be more excited to bring Whataburger’s fresh, bold flavors and extraordinary hospitality to the Covington community,” said Key Operator Scott Jordan-Wheeler. “The Atlanta market has been so incredible and welcoming. We look forward to continuing to serve the area and opening our doors in Covington later this year.”

"Once open, the restaurant will feature an open-concept dining room and double drive-through, among other features, to best serve guests Whataburger’s bold flavors and fresh, never-frozen ingredients," a news release stated.

Operating Partner Jerry Santana and Area Coach Keith Mason will lead the restaurant team of about 150, the release stated.

Hiring is in progress for restaurant managers, while hiring for team leaders and team members will begin in the coming weeks. "Whataburger’s unique leadership curriculum trains all employees in a way that automatically puts them on the path to career advancement," the release stated.

For more information about working at the Covington Whataburger restaurant, email scottw@mtoh.com.

Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Whataburger has sales of more than $3 billion annually across its 14-state footprint and more than 900 locations.