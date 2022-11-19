State’s economic developers honor JDA for locating Rivian in Newton County area

ATLANTA — The Georgia Economic Developers Association (GEDA) recognized the Joint Development Authority (JDA) for an exceptional achievement in the location of business in Georgia for the Rivian project at GEDA's Annual Awards luncheon Monday, Nov. 14.

The JDA of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton counties was recognized for the project that is planned for a site that straddles the line between Morgan and Walton counties and includes part of Social Circle. Gov. Brian Kemp publicly announced the project in December 2021.

Shane Short, executive director of the Development Authority of Walton County and other key leaders in the project, received the award from Eric McDonald, CEO of the Haralson County Chamber of Commerce, and Benjy Thompson, chairperson of GEDA and CEO of the Development Authority of Bulloch County.

Nearly 200 economic developers from around the state attended the ceremony at the Georgia Tech Hotel at Tech Square in Midtown Atlanta.

The GEDA Deal of the Year Awards recognize outstanding achievement in the location or expansion of new businesses in the state of Georgia that meet community economic development goals and involve significant community program support, such as financial or permitting assistance, workforce development, state financial support, etc.

Rivian is an electric vehicle manufacturer that currently makes a pickup truck, SUV, and electric delivery vans for Amazon.

Its location was chosen due to its expected minimal impact on the environment without straining local utilities; the ability to recruit a major workforce; and its proximity to a major interstate, a news release stated.

Over 1,500 acres were purchased for this project and created the Stanton Springs North Industrial Park with a commitment to focus on advanced manufacturing, biopharma and high-tech industries.

Rivian, JDA and the Georgia state government continue to work as team to keep the project moving forward. It will create 7,500 new jobs and 60% of the tax revenue will go to the four county and city of Social Circle school systems.

This is the 16th year that GEDA has recognized the major projects from the previous year.

In what has become a major portion of the Annual Awards Ceremony – GEDA recognizes recipients in four categories:

SMALL – a county with population under 25,000,

MID-SIZE – a county with population 25,000 to 100,000,

LARGE – a county with population over 100,000

REGIONAL – any multi-county initiative

Winners were selected in three community categories: Small, Mid-Size and Large. Two regional awards were recognized, as well.

Small: Fitzgerald and Ben Hill County Development Authority – Polar Beverage

Mid-Size: Development Authority of Bulloch County– Aspen Aerogels

Large: Partnership Gwinnett – Intuitive

Regional: Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton – Rivian

Regional: Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Corridor Joint Development Authority – Hyundai Motor Group

Other awards included the Volunteer of the Year, Rip Wiley Award for Professional Excellence, and Committee Chair and Member of the Year.

• Volunteer of the Year Award: The award recognizes an individual economic development volunteer for outstanding service to an economic development organization or community. This year’s recipient is Terry Stone of Hazlehurst-Jeff Davis County.

• Rip Wiley Award for Professional Excellence: Anna Chafin, chief executive officer of the Development Authority of Bryan County was named the 2022 recipient of the award.

The award is named after H. W. "Rip" Wiley, who worked for the Georgia Department of Industry, Trade and Tourism (now the Department of Economic Development) as director of the Industry Division when he died in October 1978. It was established upon his death in 1978 to be presented to the person in economic development who best represents his spirit of excellence.

• GEDA Committee Chair and Member of the Year: These awards are given each year to honor and recognize outstanding performance for the Georgia Economic Developer’s Association through work in their committees.

This year’s Committee Chair of the Year recipient is Robbie Bennett, GEDA Chair of Development Authority Executives, and executive director of the Development Authority of Columbia County.

For similar excellence, Liz Ely, of Savannah Economic Development Authority, was recognized for her efforts with this year’s 2022 Annual Conference for Committee Member of the Year.

The Georgia Economic Developers Association is a nonprofit association of professionals, volunteers and supporters. The association provides networking and professional development opportunities for its members and supports public policies that promote quality job creation and sustainable economic development throughout the state. For more information, visit www.geda.org.



