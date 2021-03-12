Southern Living honors Covington bakery as one of region’s best

COVINGTON, Ga. — Southern Living magazine recently unveiled its top bakeries in the South for 2021, and Bread and Butter Bakery was near the top of the list.



Bread and Butter, located on Covington’s Town Square, was said to boast “a full menu of pastries, soups, and sandwiches, and has become a favorite place to meet with friends over an early morning breakfast bun (try the sausage, egg and cheese stuffed rolls) or a Turkey Cranberry sandwich for lunch.”

Co-owner Kelley Johnston said she was thrilled to received such an honor from the renowned magazine.

“I have grown up reading and loving Southern Living and never imagined that I would be in it,” she said. “Bread and Butter means so much to me, and the idea that it has been recognized as the bakery to go to in Georgia is amazing! When we started Bread and Butter we wanted it to become a big part of the community and really be a place where people wanted to come and hang out and feel comfortable. We have been blessed with such and amazing staff and a community that has supported us and allowed us to become ‘the front porch of Covington.’”

Bread and Butter was one of two Georgia bakeries featured on the list. The other was Back in the Day Bakery, located in Savannah.

Bread and Butter has been in business since 2013. It’s located at 1124 Monticello St. in Covington.