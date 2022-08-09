Newton County’s average gas prices continue downward trend

ATLANTA — Newton County’s gas prices continued to decline at the pump compared to recent weeks.

The price for a gallon of unleaded regular in Newton averaged $3.59 Sunday — 42 cents less than three weeks ago but 66 cents more than in July 2021 when it was $2.93, according to AAA-The Auto Club Group.

It now costs $53.85 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline in Newton County — an average of $9.90 more at the pump than last year.

“Crude prices fell last week as market concerns about weakening demand and an economic slowdown persisted,” said AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman Montrae Waiters. “Lower gas prices at the pump are a welcome relief to Georgians who are impacted by the rising cost of living.”

Newton’s average price was lower than all contiguous counties except Walton, where it was a penny lower per gallon.

The county’s average was lower than the Metro Atlanta average of $3.68 and the statewide average of $3.63.

Metro Atlanta averages were $3.68 for regular unleaded; $4.07 for mid-grade; $4.43 for premium; and $4.93 for diesel, according to AAA.

The most expensive Georgia metro markets were Savannah ($3.74), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.73) and Atlanta ($3.69). Least expensive Georgia metro markets were Columbus ($3.50), Valdosta ($3.38) and Warner Robins ($3.36).

Nationally since Aug. 1, the average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 16 cents to $4.06, again, subject to change overnight.

Energy Information Administration (EIA) said gas demand dropped from 9.25 million barrels a day to 8.54 million barrels a day last week, AAA reported.

The rate is 1.24 million barrels a day lower than last year and is in line with demand at the end of July 2020, when COVID-19 restrictions were in place and fewer drivers hit the road.

In addition, total domestic gasoline stocks increased slightly by 200,000 barrels to 225.3 million barrels, according to EIA. If gas demand remains low and stocks continue to rise alongside falling crude prices, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decrease.

AAA fuel price averages are based on a survey of credit card swipes and direct feeds at up to 130,000 stations, in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express.



