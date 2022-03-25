More than 30 area employers expected at Regional Job Fair April 12

COVINGTON, Ga. — Area residents in the job market are encouraged to attend the upcoming 2022 Regional Job Fair.



Slated for April 12 at Georgia Piedmont Technical College’s (GPTC) Newton D Conference Center in Covington, event organizers expect more than 30 local and regional employers in the fields of manufacturing, film, entertainment, public safety, local government, education, bio-pharma, high-technology and more to be featured at the job fair.

“The greatest impact we hope to achieve is to help our residents maximize their career and training opportunities in the local job market,” said Asher Dozier, who is vice president of economic development for the Newton County Industrial Development Authority (IDA). “We would encourage anyone who commutes to Atlanta, Gwinnett, or Athens to come by and learn about local careers with competitive pay and benefits that would allow them to spend less time in traffic. For our citizens who think they lack the education or skills needed for these careers, come learn how Georgia Piedmont Technical College can help you with upskilling, reskilling or adult education options, which will maximize your career options and earning potential. And of course, at the end of the day, if we can get more citizens into great local careers, it is a win for everyone. Our local industries have their workforce needs met, our residents are earning more money with less of a commute, and the Newton-Walton area continues to be a great place to live, work, play and raise a family.”

Since Georgia has been voted the best state for doing business over the last several years, Dozier said, Newton and Walton counties has become one of Georgia’s best regions for business. What separates them from the rest? Partnerships with organizations within the region, Dozier said.

“Some of what separates the Newton/Walton region from our counterparts is that longstanding regional cooperation between private industry, government entities and authorities, educational institutions, and the chambers of commerce,” he said. “Community economic development cannot be successful in silos. These regional collaborative partnerships continue to lead the way in recruiting, retaining, and supporting an incredible industrial tax base and providing amazing career opportunities for our residents.”

The job fair, which has been held annually since 2015, is an example of such partnerships, specifically between the Newton County IDA, Walton County IDA, Newton County Chamber of Commerce, Georgia Power and Verizon.

Thanks to Georgia Power and Verizon, job seekers planning to attend the career fair may be eligible to receive a free gas card. Job seekers will also be able to take advantage of free “interview-ready” blazers, job application and resume writing assistance and GPTC education and training opportunities.

The job fair is scheduled for April 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the conference center located off City Pond Road at 8100 Bob Williams Parkway in Covington. Learn more about the event by emailing gometrocorporatecollege@gptc.edu or visit https://bit.ly/3ioTscX.