Delta Community Credit Union announces expansion into Newton County

Delta Community Credit Union has added Barrow, Jackson, Newton and Walton counties to its field of membership in metro Atlanta. The expansion, approved by the Georgia Department of Banking and Finance, allows Georgia’s largest credit union to grow its footprint and extend member eligibility to anyone living or working in 20 metro Atlanta counties.

“It is our privilege to have an opportunity to serve households and businesses in Barrow, Jackson, Newton and Walton counties,” said Hank Halter, Delta Community’s CEO. “These counties represent home for 12,000 of our existing members today, and we look forward to welcoming new members who can benefit from the personalized care, trusted advice and honest value that we have delivered for 85 years.”

Residents living in the recently added counties can access Delta Community’s wide range of essential financial services through its 30 metro Atlanta branch locations, including eight located within adjacent Hall, Gwinnett and Henry counties. An additional branch is in the final stages of construction and will open in September at 1448 Old Salem Road SE in Conyers, Georgia, which is within Rockdale County and just off Interstate 20. Delta Community will begin evaluating potential branch sites in Barrow, Jackson, Newton and Walton counties immediately as part of its ongoing branch development strategy.

Communities in these counties will also benefit from the credit union’s free community-centered programs and initiatives that focus on youth and adult financial education, student scholarships, and grants for local organizations and schools.