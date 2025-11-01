Crescent Communities expands with Turner Lake opening

Crescent Communities, a real estate investor, developer and operator of mixed-use communities, announced the opening and lease-up of RENDER Turner Lake, a 300-unit multifamily community in Covington.

Building on the success of RENDER Covington – now over 90% leased and occupied – RENDER Turner Lake is this newest addition to Crescent’s RENDER portfolio and introduces an enhanced approach to elevated suburban living that combines thoughtful design, walking trail park access and unique amenities in one of metro Atlanta’s fastest-growing areas.

Situated beside Turner Lake Park and just off Interstate 20, RENDER Turner Lake builds on the success of RENDER Covington to offer an elevated take on suburban multifamily living. Residents can choose from one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with contemporary finishes and layouts designed for comfort and convenience.

Lifestyle-driven amenities include a resort-style pool with adjacent grilling stations and ample seating, a state-of-the-art fitness center and multiple outdoor gathering areas.

At the heart of the community, an expansive “Social Green” serves as a central hub for recreation and relaxation, featuring a sand volleyball court, putting green, hammock yard, outdoor kitchen with a Green Egg grill and bar seating and a pull-down projector screen for movie nights. Additional highlights include a community garden, a separate firepit lounge, a dog park with agility equipment and shaded bench seating and a convenient dog wash station.

A new multi-use trail connects RENDER Turner Lake directly to Turner Lake Park, providing access to nature and the surrounding community.

RENDER Turner Lake is also located minutes from bustling downtown Covington with access to local shopping, dining and employment centers, as well as a manageable commute to Metro Atlanta. Leasing is underway, with move-in ready residences now available, and limited-time incentives offered for early residents.

“The success of RENDER Covington affirmed the demand for attainable, design-forward living in this market,” said Eric Liebendorfer, managing director of Multifamily in Atlanta at Crescent Communities. “With RENDER Turner Lake, we’ve taken that momentum a step further – introducing a next-generation community that deepens the connection to nature, enhances everyday convenience, and reflects how residents want to live today.”

RENDER Turner Lake is one of several Crescent Communities multifamily developments currently leasing in the greater Atlanta area. The community joins RENDER Covington, RENDER Stockbridge, and NOVEL West Midtown in active lease-up, while RENDER Douglasville, which closed on land last fall, is expected to deliver in early 2026. HARMON Cedar Run, a build-to-rent neighborhood, recently marked the company’s 13th multifamily investment in the region. Crescent’s residential offerings include three distinct brands tailored to diverse lifestyles and locations: NOVEL, focused on luxury residences in urban environments; HARMON, dedicated to build-to-rent communities; and RENDER, which delivers high-quality, suburban multifamily communities with local character at an approachable cost.

Nationwide, Crescent Communities continues to experience significant growth with $7.2 billion of residential and commercial investments and developments in various stages of construction, operations, and planning. That pipeline includes 15,300 multi- and single-family build-to-rent units; 58,000 square feet of complementary retail space; and 7.5 million square feet of office, industrial, and life-sciences facilities. With a focus on environmental sustainability and wellness, Crescent Communities is a leading recipient of LEED, NGBS (National Green Building Standard), Fitwel, and WELL certifications.