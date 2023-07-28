CK’s Kids Place aids community through discounted and free baby needs

COVINGTON, Ga. – Located right off the Square at 1151 Hendrick Street, CK’s Kids Place is a children’s boutique and consignment store. The store, co-founded by Christine Kelley and Kayla Monroe, goes beyond consignment retail, offering free baby needs and clothing, serving as a safe haven for families to receive essential items at no cost.
“I want [families] to know that there’s still people out there that are true to their word and they can rely on them without having to feel embarrassed or ashamed,” Kelley said. “They’ll come in here crying because they feel so bottomed out and we’ll hug them, and [say], ‘Look, today you need me. Tomorrow I might need you. Just in a different way.’”
CK’s Kids Place is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are closed on Sundays and Mondays.
The store’s consignment department includes gently used baby and children’s clothing, school uniforms, toys, books, party and school supplies, shoes and baby gear at prices intentionally discounted lower than other retailers and thrift stores. It has been serving the community since October 2022.
In addition to their sales, CK’s Kids Place offers free baby formula, breastfeeding supplies and clothing in designated bins at explicitly zero charge. The store accumulates their stocks of free products through donations.
Donations to CK’s Kids Place can be monetary – cash or check – or actual children’s goods. For the sake of communication, those looking to donate to the store are advised to contact Kelley or Monroe via their Facebook page.
“The donations really keep us going here,” Kelley said. “Not just on the floor, but for people.”
Each donation must be in boxes and cleaned prior to bringing them to the storefront. With the only employees at CK’s being Kelley and Monroe, scheduling a time for drop offs is crucial.
“We just want to make sure that we set aside time for everybody, especially when they’re coming here to donate to us, to the community,” Monroe said. “We’re just appreciative that people want to bring it here.”
Despite selling at an affordable rate, CK’s Kids Place goes above and beyond in ensuring the needs of each family that walks through its doors are met, a concept that fulfills Kelley and Monroe’s vision for their business.
The goal behind the store’s merchandise layout is what Kelley describes as a “twist.” At CK’s, mothers with lower budgets can still find nice, higher quality clothing for their children.
Although CK’s Kids Place is labeled as a children’s consignment store, they still carry brands such as Matilda Jane while upholding their discounted prices.
Kelley and Monroe’s devotion to help their community through CK’s Kids Place stems from a personal place of empathy.
“I think for both of us, we’ve both been in the position of being a single mom and seeing how hard it is trying to work and provide daycare and provide clothes,” Monroe said. “It’s hard when you have multiple kids and buying all their school supplies and their clothes and their shoes and everything. So that really has played a huge part in it is our background and the struggles that we’ve been through and trying to be able to help other people.”
Destigmatizing the common, self-imposed feelings of embarrassment that comes with needing assistance is what CK’s Kids Place actively works toward. Within their first two months of business, they hosted a free formula drive with a successful turnout.
“I definitely know that I wouldn’t be where I [am] today through the times that I struggled if people didn’t help me without me asking for it,” Monroe said. “Just notice that when someone needs help, that’s what you should do. You should help people.”
For Kelley, bringing forth resources for families to thrive is second nature.
“We want everybody to see this as a hand up, not a handout,” Kelley said