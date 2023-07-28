CK’s Kids Place aids community through discounted and free baby needs





COVINGTON, Ga. – Located right off the Square at 1151 Hendrick Street, CK’s Kids Place is a children’s boutique and consignment store. The store, co-founded by Christine Kelley and Kayla Monroe, goes beyond consignment retail, offering free baby needs and clothing, serving as a safe haven for families to receive essential items at no cost.

“I want [families] to know that there’s still people out there that are true to their word and they can rely on them without having to feel embarrassed or ashamed,” Kelley said. “They’ll come in here crying because they feel so bottomed out and we’ll hug them, and [say], ‘Look, today you need me. Tomorrow I might need you. Just in a different way.’”

CK’s Kids Place is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are closed on Sundays and Mondays.



The store’s consignment department includes gently used baby and children’s clothing, school uniforms, toys, books, party and school supplies, shoes and baby gear at prices intentionally discounted lower than other retailers and thrift stores. It has been serving the community since October 2022.

In addition to their sales, CK’s Kids Place offers free baby formula, breastfeeding supplies and clothing in designated bins at explicitly zero charge. The store accumulates their stocks of free products through donations.

Donations to CK’s Kids Place can be monetary – cash or check – or actual children’s goods. For the sake of communication, those looking to donate to the store are advised to contact Kelley or Monroe via their Facebook page.

“The donations really keep us going here,” Kelley said. “Not just on the floor, but for people.”