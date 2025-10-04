The Cinderella Shop reopens in new location

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Cinderella Shop, an upscale resale clothing boutique that supports Piedmont Newton Hospital, has reopened in a new location on the hospital campus. It is now located at 4152 Mill St. in Covington. The shop sells gently used women’s clothing and accessories to benefit Piedmont Newton.

“We have so many dedicated customers, whom we’ve missed this past year, and we are eager to welcome them back to this beautiful new space,” said Stephanie Ryan, coordinator of The Cinderella Shop and The Wishing Well Gift Shop at Piedmont Newton. “I can’t believe we’re finally here.”

The Cinderella Shop has been a community fixture since 1992, hosting several beloved shopping events throughout the year. These have included a personal shopping experience for residents of Merryvale Assisted Living in Oxford, as well as pop-up shops for affordable prom dresses for area high school students. The shop temporarily closed last year while its new location was under construction.

Piedmont Newton was able to remodel The Gainer Center for The Cinderella Shop thanks to proceeds from its Clays for a Cause fundraiser last year. The clay shoot is coming up again on Friday, Oct. 3, and tickets are sold out. This year, the event will benefit the Piedmont Newton Oncology Fund.

“So many people in the community are responsible for bringing The Cinderella Shop back,” said Lindsey Petrini, CEO of Piedmont Newton. “Every purchase here ultimately makes a positive difference for our patients, and we are grateful.”

Hospital leaders and representatives from the Newton County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand reopening of The Cinderella Shop with a ribbon-cutting on Sept. 30.

All proceeds from sales at The Cinderella Shop support patient care at Piedmont Newton. The Piedmont Newton Hospital Auxiliary runs The Cinderella Shop. Current hours are Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone interested in donating their gently used, upscale ladies clothing and accessories should call 770-784-7330 to schedule a drop-off, which will be accepted at the back door of the shop on Mill Street.