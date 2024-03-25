Search begins for new location for The Cinderella Shop

COVINGTON, Ga. – The Cinderella Shop, an upscale resale clothing boutique that supports Piedmont Newton Hospital, will close in its current location on April 30.

The closure is the result of a significant rent increase for the shop’s current Morgan Plaza location on Pace Street in Covington. The shop has sold gently-used women’s clothing and accessories since 1992, with all proceeds going to Piedmont Newton.



Members of the Piedmont Newton Hospital Auxiliary, who are responsible for the shop, are actively looking for a new, affordable location.

“I would like to thank the many members of the community who have donated or bought items from us and volunteered over the years in support of the hospital,” said Stephanie Ryan, coordinator of The Cinderella Shop. “I am hopeful that we will come back elsewhere better than ever and continue our efforts.”

The Cinderella Shop has become a community fixture, hosting several shopping events throughout the year. These have included a personal shopping experience for residents of Merryvale Assisted Living in Oxford as well as pop-up shops for affordable prom dresses for area high school students.

The Cinderella Shop is no longer accepting donations at this time and will sell remaining inventory through April 30 from its current Morgan Plaza location.