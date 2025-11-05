Benton House Senior Living Community certified as a 'Great Place to Work' for seventh consecutive year

COVINGTON, Ga. — Benton House of Covington Senior Living has been certified as a Great Place to Work® for the seventh year in a row. The recognition comes from the Great Place to Work Institute and its senior care partner Activated Insights, based on comprehensive feedback from Benton House team members across all communities.

The certification process surveys 100% of employees and evaluates over 60 key elements of their work experience — including pride in community impact, belief in meaningful work and a sense of belonging and purpose. Rankings are determined entirely by team members’ feedback, ensuring that each award truly reflects the employee experience.

Michael Allard, CEO of Benton House Communities, shared his pride in the achievement:

“We are thrilled to receive this prestigious national honor for the seventh time," Allard said. "Each year, the award reflects our organizational values and the dedication of our incredible team. To earn it year after year speaks volumes about our culture of consistency, care, and commitment to excellence.”

One of the most anticipated traditions at Benton House is its annual new car giveaway, a signature expression of employee appreciation.

“We surprise our team with various gifts throughout the year, but the car giveaway is always an emotional highlight,” Allard said. “This year marks our seventh celebration of that special event.”

Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, of Activated Insights, congratulated the Benton House team:

“We applaud Benton House Senior Living for achieving certification and for its transparency in sharing employee feedback," Kung said. "These results showcase an environment built on trust and a commitment to high performance.”

“It takes great people to deliver great care," Allard said. "We’re blessed with the best of the best — this recognition truly belongs to them.”