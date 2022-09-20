Agriscience manufacturer to invest $35M in Newton County-area facility

MONTICELLO, Ga. — Global agriscience technology manufacturer Profile Products will invest nearly $35 million to launch a manufacturing facility in Jasper County and create 80 new jobs, Gov. Brian Kemp announced last week.

The Buffalo Grove, Illinois-based company is a developer and manufacturer of sustainable, engineered specialty agriscience materials for horticulture, erosion control, sports turf and other specialty applications.

The new facility will produce wood-based erosion control technologies and horticulture substrates — the material from which a plant grows or obtains its nourishment.

The first phase of the facility development is expected to be complete and operational in October 2022 and will represent only the company’s initial $35 million investment in Georgia, the governor’s office stated in a news release.

Additional development of the facility will occur over the following 36 months. The company is hiring for positions in manufacturing and logistics, and interested individuals can visit profileproducts.com and the Careers page to learn more.

Profile Products currently employs more than 500 globally.

“The response from the community has been amazing. They have welcomed Profile with open arms and we look forward to being a contributing member of the community,” said Jamal Diallo, plant manager at the Jasper County facility. “Giving back where our team members live, work, and play is core to Profile’s company values.”

Profile Products CEO Jim Tanner added, “Georgia offers a great workforce that embraces an aspiration to improve our environment.

“The Jasper County facility marks an incredible step forward in our long-term growth strategy. The world is asking for sustainable technologies. We’re building them… We’re building them right here in Jasper County!”

Monticello Mayor Gail Harrell said, “The city of Monticello is honored to welcome Profile Products, another environmentally sustainable business joining our community.

“We appreciate the opportunity to support Profile Products by providing natural gas and water service to the Jasper County facility.”

Bruce Henry, chairman of the Jasper County Board of Commissioners, said, “The Profile Products expansion in Jasper County demonstrates their ongoing commitment to innovation, engagement and talent.

“Their agribusiness leadership epitomizes the ‘Jasper County standard,’ excelling in integrity, service, and stewardship,” Henry said.

“The company recognizes the strength of Jasper County as an agribusiness and forest industry hub, and we look forward to our continued collaboration. We appreciate Profile Products’ commitment to agribusiness, sustainability, and most importantly, supporting our vibrant community.”

“Agribusiness is a core industry in Georgia, and we’re excited for Profile to begin manufacturing their solutions-oriented products in the state,” said state Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson.

“From erosion control that protects water resources through sustainable methods to improving soil used in horticulture facilities, the products that Profile will manufacture in Georgia will increase the quality of life for communities far and wide. Thank you to our partners in Jasper County and Monticello for taking steps to attract innovative companies and new opportunities to your community!”



Georgia Quick Start is a workforce training program provided through the Technical College System of Georgia. The program helps assess workers, train new employees on unique processes on projects, and develop customized job-specific training using the most current techniques and media.



For more information on Profile Products call 800-508-8681, email info@profileproducts.com, or visit profileproducts.com.







