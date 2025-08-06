NEWCOMERS' GUIDE: Healthy living in Newton County

In Newton County, embracing wellness is easy, thanks to the growing popularity of local farmers’ markets and an expanding network of walking trails.

Whether it is picking up fresh, locally grown produce or enjoying a morning walk through one of the county’s many multi-use trails, these resources help to create a culture where wellness is woven into everyday life.

From locally owned businesses to quiet streets, Newton County has all the southern charm anyone could ever need. However, they also have a plethora of opportunities for healthy living through the Newton Trails and Oxford and Covington farmers markets.

There are numerous accessible trails, paved and ready for running, walking or biking, around Newton County. From small children in strollers to the elderly with walkers, anyone and everyone can enjoy the Newton Trails.

Newton Trails is a non-profit that manages a network of trails including: the Cricket Frog Trail, Eastside Trail, Oxford Trail, Turner Lake Trail, Yellow River Trail, Lake Varner Trail and Charlie Elliott Multi-use Trail.

These trails offer a family-friendly place for safe and enjoyable exercise while also providing beautiful scenery through the countryside.

According to the Newton Trails website, locals have advocated for a trail system in Newton County since the 1990s. In 2001 and 2002, the county received the funds to create a multi-use trail system from the Georgia Department of Transportation. From there, Newton Trails was created and has been ever-developing.

“Trails connect people and places in an enjoyable and safe way, thus providing a place to travel without the noise of gas motorized vehicles,” said Chip West, chair of the Newton Trails Board of Directors.

Residents have enjoyed the trails for years. Even West himself takes time to fit some fitness into his daily life.

“I am on the trails 4-6 days a week, mostly on my bike down the Cricket Frog because of its length,” West said. “From the Covington Square to the end at Ziegle Road in Mansfield, it makes for a nice 25-mile bike ride out and back.”

Newton Trails is constantly developing and upgrading its trails. West explained that they are currently working on connecting the Eastside Trail to the Cricket Frog Trail south of Eagle Drive, giving users a 6.5-mile loop to enjoy in Covington. Recently, approximately 0.6 miles of the Cricket Frog Trail were paved toward the end of Newborn.

After taking a nice stroll down a quiet and lush path, another place residents can find during the warmer months of the year are the farmers’ markets.

Both Oxford and Covington host farmers’ markets to promote community engagement and healthier and happier living.

According to Olivia Kedzierski, tourism coordinator for the city of Covington, the Covington Farmers’ Market was created after a Quality of Life survey went out in 2021. The number one request from the survey for the community was a farmers’ market.

Photo via the city of Covington



The market opened in 2022 with the goal to offer a safe and enjoyable space for local farmers, ranchers and artisans to share their talents and for the community to thrive.

“We strive to foster a positive environment for our vendors and our community, including encouraging the support of each other as vendors,” Kedzierski said.

A major selling point of this market is that everything is all-natural, offering sustainable options for residents and visitors to enjoy.

“Only food products that come directly from the earth or food items made by our vendors will be sold at the Covington Farmers’ Market,” Kedzierski said. “Non-edible products that are allowed are naturally made bath and body care products and plants/fresh cut flowers. Arts and crafts or other non-edible items are not offered at the Covington Farmers’ Market.”

This eco-friendly market is located at 1143 Oak Street S.E. Its hours of operation vary from year to year, but in 2025, the market is alive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday until the end of August.

In addition to the market in Covington, there is a farmers’ market offered in Oxford.

The Oxford Farmers’ Market offers a wide range of freshly curated goods like produce, baked goods, jams and jellies, flowers and plants, honey, as well as other vendors that sell sewn and crocheted goods, jewelry, artwork, 3D-printed items, iron work, crafts and more.

Photo via the city of Oxford



“The goal of the Oxford Farmers’ Market is to create a space that provides community and fellowship while also supporting local farmers, artisans, bakers and the sustainability of our community,” said Sydney Mathis, event manager and associate clerk for the city of Oxford.

The Oxford Farmers’ Market is located at 915 Emory St and runs on most Thursdays from 3-6 p.m.

“Not only do I want the market to grow so that our vendors can be successful and sell out of their products,” Mathis said. “But I’d also love the market to grow so that our community has something every week that they can look forward to, some place that they can meet new people and make new friends, and some place they can escape to and feel comfortable at and enjoy while supporting local.”