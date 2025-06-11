Stacia Battaglia makes lasting impact on children through her at-home summer camp

What started out as a way to keep Stacia Battaglia’s grandkids entertained during lockdown turned into a yearly week-long summer camp for her friends’ and family’s children.

Battaglia, or more affectionately known by her family and campers as “Ya-ya,” has been opening up her home to an ever-growing group of children who attend her summer camp, Camp Adventure.

Battaglia’s Camp Adventure has welcomed kids ages five to 11 to swim, make friends and learn about God since it began six years ago.

“The kids sleep for a year after they leave my camp,” Battaglia said.

Battaglia’s daughter, Erica Thomas, takes both her children to attend her mother’s camp. She enjoys the sense of community the camp fosters.

“I think the environment is really special; the camaraderie and the sense of family that all of the kids feel and the parents,” Thomas said. “We create this family almost, it kind of follows us throughout the year.”

Campers enjoy an array of activities like a scavenger hunt, tug-of-war, sports games, a water slide and morning Bible study. Battaglia’s staff of counselors is in charge of keeping the kids safe and getting them involved in these activities.

“It’s kind of like we’re all just playing all day,” said Marina Wall, one of the camp counselors.

Battaglia prioritizes teaching the kids life skills. For example, she created a reward system that incentivizes the children to be kind to one another.

Participants receive a prize if they have three tokens by the end of the day, which are earned by doing acts of kindness. Battaglia’s goal is for the kids to reach 100 acts of kindness by the end of the week.

An “act of kindness” is specific to Battaglia. She looks for things like an older camper taking a struggling, younger camper “under their wing.”

“I see that a lot,” Battaglia said. “That’s teaching them skills for life, to help people, to be a mentor.”

Battaglia believes teaching the kids skills like kindness and teamwork will help shape their future selves.

During camp, Battaglia does not allow the kids to choose their teammates. Instead she has them roll dice, forcing them to step out of their comfort zone.

This technique combines different personalities who may not ordinarily gravitate towards one another. Battaglia says this can result in kids like a “cocky” 10-year-old boy with a “shy” 6- year-old girl, which encourages them to learn to work together.

“What I’m in favor of is teaching these boys to be gentlemen,” Battaglia said. “And they never one time can mistreat a girl when they’re here because it’s going to make them a good husband and a father one day.”

Battaglia’s second daughter, Natalie Callahan, says her mother’s camp gives both of her boys the opportunity to “shine in their own kind of way.”

“I think it gives them more ways of just being open-minded, working with each different age group and each different personalities,” Callahan said.

At camp, Battaglia says she gives the kids more opportunities to open up than they are given at school. To encourage this openness, she allows the kids ample time to speak and always gets down to their level when talking to them.

“I see them doing acts of kindness they probably wouldn’t do at school because maybe they can’t express themselves because they’re treated like a drill sergeant sitting in their desks,” Battaglia said.

Christann Sweat has been sending her kids to camp since the beginning. Sweat has known Battaglia and her daughters since sixth grade and says Battaglia and her husband Keith have “always had an open door policy.”

There were times as a kid when Sweat would run over to Battaglia’s house after school just to use the bathroom. This kind of welcoming atmosphere is reflected in the type of person Battaglia is.

“I want it to speak to who she is as a human being and just a lovely person, beautiful, kind on the outside and beautiful on the inside that much more,” Sweat said.

Battaglia’s daughters say their mother is just as selfless now as she was when they were growing up. Sweat’s niece and camp counselor, Jesany Johnston, echoed this sentiment.

“She’s just an amazing person with just such a big and selfless heart,” Johnston said.

The first time Sweat came over to Battaglia’s home was for a party, she fell in the pool. Immediately, Battaglia took Sweat upstairs, got her a fresh pair of clothes and told her she was staying over.

Camp Adventure is just one facet that shows who Battaglia is as a person. Inviting 45 children into her home every summer to have fun and learn about God brings her happiness.

“All our friends always wanted to come to our house,” Thomas said. “It wasn’t because we had a pool or had things. I think it was just the environment, like we grew up on adventures of our own.”

It is difficult for Battaglia to take recognition for anything, even when, according to Thomas, “she should be mentioned and recognized.”

Battaglia says she uses Camp Adventure to give back to her community.

“We’re fourth generation here in Covington,” Battaglia said. “I love my town, I’m proud of my town.”