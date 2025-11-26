Wesley Methodist Church rounds two-year anniversary

What began with just a handful of people has grown into a spirit-led, passion-driven community as Wesley Methodist Church of Covington celebrates its second anniversary.

Two years ago, a small vision was transformed into a big reality, as the church was formed and has now grown into something truly special.

“The inspiration was simple: A group of people saw a need in our community and an opportunity to found this church, and we just went from there,” said James Wisner, co-chair of the leadership team.

When the church was first established, the ministry team was searching for pastors. Guest speakers alternated on Sundays until a Newton County local, Chris Haymore, stepped up to become the lead pastor of Wesley Methodist Church.

Haymore previously worked as the principal at Mansfield Elementary, but after retiring in 2024, transitioned from a lifelong teaching career to a new calling in ministry. He is currently taking seminary classes for training and working towards becoming a deacon in the Global Methodist Church.

“[Becoming a pastor] had not figured into my retirement plan,” Haymore said. “But I enjoyed the speaking, and people kept coming to me. So, I prayed about it, and I said yes. And it turns out that it has really brought me closer to God, and I think he put that [opportunity] there for me.”

The community has been hard at work to get this church up and running, and as soon as they did, away they went with community outreach. On top of the Sunday morning service, they have varying ministries, including a children's and a youth program.

The Wesley Methodist community works with Meals on Wheels, and several church members work with local food banks.

“We are constantly trying to be there for people who need us,” Wisner said. “For people who need a little project done on their home and can’t afford it, or to just help people in need, that is our goal.”

The church's early days were in the American Legion Building. From there, they have moved to Peachtree Academy, where they currently meet for Sunday morning service and Sunday School, as well as a few Bible studies during the week.

However, Wesley Methodist will not have to set up and break down at Peachtree Academy much longer. In just two years, they already have a set plan to open a home location in a building all to themselves.

The land has been bought, the plans have been made and the faith of the members of Wesley Methodist is going strong as the development of this local church continues to prosper.

“I truly believe that the people who came to do this all had a vision, and as you know, visions are not always the same,” Wisner said. “But through having meetings and discussions, we have always been able to come to a common goal on what we were trying to do, and that’s been instrumental in our ability to move as quickly as we have.”

Haymore said that they have everything ready to go. The church is just in the permit process right now, and the hope is that the building will be ready by the end of next year.

To keep track of the church’s progress or to get connected, people can go to the Wesley Methodist website or Facebook to find out more information about the church’s mission, Sunday School and any upcoming events. Their next event is their Christmas Eve Candlelight Service on the Covington Square at 5 p.m. Dec. 24, and anyone is welcome to attend.

The heart for community and devotion to their faith is what has driven the members of Wesley Methodist Church of Covington to turn this dream of a local church into a place where laughter, love and service are plentiful.

“It’s not the person up there in the pulpit, it’s the people in the pews that make the church,” Haymore said. “It is a community church, and our little motto is ‘There is a sweet, sweet spirit in this place.’ This church is the people.”