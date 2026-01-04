Annual community prayer breakfast scheduled

The annual community prayer breakfast will be held on January 9, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. at the Turner Lake Recreation Complex. The speaker this

year will be Chief Superior Court Judge Ken Wynne. The theme of the message will be “A Community United in Truth by Love.”

The breakfast has been held annually for over twenty years and provides an opportunity to gather as a community to lift each other up in prayer and to be united in truth and love under Jesus Christ.

Our government leaders, community leaders, pastors and the citizens of Newton County are invited. This event is hosted each year by the Kiwanis Club of Covington and the Covington Rotary Club.