First Presbyterian Church names Interim Director of Children and Youth

First Presbyterian Church, Covington, named a new Interim Director of Children and Youth: Alisa Castilla.

"Alisa Castilla is a joyfully inquisitive soul dedicated to growing in knowledge and compassion by listening to the stories and experiences of others," the church wrote on Facebook. "Alisa’s greatest desires are to know God deeply, love others well, and be a vessel for service in whatever capacity she is called."

Born in Jackson, Miss., Castilla now resides in Athens, where she is pursuing a Ph.D. in Counseling Psychology at the University of Georgia. She is a two-time graduate of Alabama A&M University, holds a Master of Divinity degree from Columbia Theological Seminary, and previously worked as a Speech Language Pathologist for underserved communities in the Metro Atlanta area.

Castilla served as an intern at First Presbyterian Covington during her time at Columbia Theological Seminary will begin her time as Interim Director of Children and Youth in January 2026