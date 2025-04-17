Several gather for annual Prayer Breakfast

Rotarians, Kiwanians and Newton County citizens alike gathered at Turner Lake Complex on Friday for the annual Prayer Breakfast.

Just as the sun began to rise, attendees enjoyed breakfast on behalf of the Kiwanis Club of Covington as incoming Kiwanis President Jimmy Tanner kicked off the joint meeting.

“Today is a very important day,” Tanner said. “We’re here to lift up our community, our leaders and one another in prayer. There’s never been a time more important than today to do that.”

While the annual joint meeting is a staple event for Rotary and Kiwanis, it typically is not held in April. The meeting was originally scheduled for Jan. 10, but due to a snowstorm, the breakfast was postponed to last Friday.

Following words from longtime Newton County judge Samuel Ozburn and Rotary Club president Tarrence Houston, the keynote speaker was introduced.

Kelvin J. Cochran was this year’s keynote speaker for the joint meeting. Cochran spent over 30 years in fire service, serving as both the U.S. Fire Administrator for President Barack Obama and the fire chief for the city of Atlanta.

Cochran’s Friday morning speech covered the “courage to stand,” and “the blessings of suffering.” Much of the speech included his time spent in fire service, as well as his unceremonious exit.

In 2014, while with the city of Atlanta, Cochran was suspended for 30 days without pay after administering to employees a book he wrote titled “Who Told You That You Were Naked?” The book covered his personal beliefs about homosexuality, arguing that marriage should only be between a man and a woman.

Cochran was eventually fired in January 2015 but later sued, citing a violation of free speech laws. He later settled with the city of Atlanta for $1.2 million.

Today, through his work with Alliance Defending Freedom, a law firm that defends freedom of speech rights, Cochran uses his past experiences to help others.

Throughout his 40-minute speech, Cochran referenced his controversial book as well as the end of his fire service career, calling his journey a “blessing.”

“The cause of enduring the suffering that I had went through, for the glory of God, representing him, humbling myself before him,” Cochran said. “ My life of blessings have gone through a level I’ve never imagined.”

Cochran also sought to remind the audience to remain united in the word of God.

“Do not give up on America,” Cochran said. “We have a tendency to view the United States as if it is a bad place and it is getting worse. But can you imagine what our country and the world would be like if Jesus has not come? As long as there are Americans who have faith in God and encouraged to stand, there is always hope.

“It doesn’t matter who is in the White House. It doesn’t matter who the majority of the House and the Senate is. As the saying goes, ‘Caesar has power. God has power. And God determines how much power Caesar has, not Caesar.’ Don’t give up on America.”