Central Church to launch Central Recovery Ministries

Central Church is officially launching Central Recovery Ministries on Tuesday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m.

Central Recovery Ministries is a Jesus-centered space for hope, healing, and wholeness.

"Whether you’re walking through addiction, trauma, habits, or life struggles, this night is for you," the church wrote on Facebook.

"We’ll share the heart behind this ministry and cast vision for what’s ahead. You’ll hear stories of freedom, experience powerful worship, and learn how you or someone you love can take the next step toward recovery.

"Come expectant. Come encouraged. Come ready to begin the journey toward the life Jesus designed for you."

Central Church is located at 11157 City Pond Rd. in Covington.