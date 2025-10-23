Piedmont Newton partners with Diabetes Association of Atlanta to offer free diabetes education classes

COVINGTON, Ga. – Piedmont Newton Hospital will hold a free diabetes education class on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 5 in partnership with the Diabetes Association of Atlanta and Willing Helpers Medical Clinic. The class starts at 10:30 a.m. and will last one hour. It will take place in the auditorium on the basement level of the medical office building on the Piedmont Newton campus.

Instructors will cover information about managing diabetes, healthy food preparation and free or low-cost community resources. The certified diabetes educators will also take questions from participants.

“This educational offering is open to all community members, especially those who are uninsured, under-insured or managing chronic conditions,” said Beth Murdock, chief nursing officer (CNO) of Piedmont Newton Hospital. “We appreciate the Diabetes Association of Atlanta and our local free clinic, Willing Helpers, for making this opportunity accessible. We expect to add more class dates in the future.”

Diabetes affects the ability of the pancreas to produce insulin, the hormone that regulates glucose use in the body. With Type 1 diabetes, the pancreas does not produce any insulin. With Type 2 diabetes, the pancreas produces too little insulin or the body is unable to use it properly. Type 2 diabetes can often be managed with medication and/or lifestyle changes like increased exercise and dietary modifications, whereas Type 1 diabetes requires insulin injections.

Approximately one million Georgians have been diagnosed with diabetes, while another quarter of a million are estimated to have the condition but without a formal diagnosis, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Walk-ins are welcome to the Nov. 5 diabetes education class. The address of the Physicians Pavillion at Piedmont Newton, where the class will take place, is 5126 Hospital Dr NE, Covington, GA 30014.