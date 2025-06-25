A guide to local Independence Day celebrations

Independence Day is right around the corner, and with it comes a slew of family-friendly events around the Newton County area. Porterdale, Covington and Oxford are all hosting their own celebrations filled with fireworks, games and food trucks.

Porterdale

On Saturday, June 28, the city of Porterdale is hosting its Village Blast starting at 6 p.m. in the Porterdale Gymnasium. Village Blast will feature live music by GLOW the Show Band, host activities like face painting and a bouncy house and show fireworks to end the night.

Food will be provided by:

SluttyVegan ATL

The Mad Greek

Tacos and Tequilas Mexican Grill

Issa Funnel

Kona Ice

The Chocolate Box To Go

Covington

On Thursday, July 3, the city of Covington is hosting its annual Independence in the Park celebration in the square. In contrast to previous years, the 2025 celebration will take place the day before Independence Day and will not host the numerous vendors that it has in the past.

Starting at 8 p.m., the celebration will consist of music and a firework show that starts at 9:45 p.m.

Some things to remember:

The Covington Square will close to traffic at 4 p.m.

All cars must be moved from the square closure by 5 p.m.

After 6 p.m., attendees are allowed to claim a seating spot in Square Park or along the square’s roads

No chairs on sidewalks

No pop-up tents allowed

Businesses and multiple restaurants on the square will be open during all or part of the celebration

Oxford

On Friday, July 4, the city of Oxford and the Oxford Lions Club are hosting their 2025 Oxford July 4 Parade and Celebration. The parade will start at 10 a.m. and follow a route through Emory Street, ending at Asbury Street. Activities like face painting, food trucks and a DJ will be set up on Asbury Street.