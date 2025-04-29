Peachtree Academy FFA chapter earns Silver Emblem in national recognition

COVINGTON, Ga. — Peachtree Academy announced April 15 that its Future Farmers of America (FFA) Chapter has been awarded the Silver Emblem for its National Chapter Award application.

This achievement places them among the top-performing FFA chapters in the state. Peachtree Academy is one of only two private schools in the entire state of Georgia to earn this prestigious recognition.

The National Chapter Award honors FFA chapters that exemplify excellence in developing their Program of Activities across three core areas: Building Communities, Growing Leaders and Strengthening Agriculture. The evaluation is based on how well the chapter plans, executes and reflects on meaningful experiences and initiatives throughout the year. Photo via Peachtree Academy



This marks the first time the young Peachtree Academy chapter has received this state recognition. Under the leadership of Officer Team and FFA Advisor Mrs. Peters, the members worked tirelessly to organize educational events, hands-on activities and impactful community service projects—all aligned with the high standards set forth by the National FFA Organization.

“We are still a growing chapter with so much ahead of us,” Peters said. “This recognition means the world to our students and validates the heart and hard work they’ve put in all year long.”

Peachtree Academy extends its deepest thanks to the many supporters, parents and community partners who helped make this year such a success.