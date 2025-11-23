Oxford plants Georgia ReLeaf Grant trees

OXFORD, Ga. — The City of Oxford completed planting Georgia ReLeaf Grant trees in Oxford last week. A total of 18 trees were planted along several street rights-of-way and also in the William Murdy Arboretum and the Whatcoat street Park.

The trees were provided by a Georgia ReLeaf Grant, funded by the U.S. Forest Service, and the grant came through the Georgia Tree Council and the Georgia Forestry Commission.

The city received $10,000 through the grant for tree planting. A variety of Oaks, Maples, Elms, Hornbeams, Blackgums and Serviceberries were planted.

Beryl Budd, city arborist, coordinated the project and selected the trees for planting from Jack’s Creek Farms. A contractor, Davey Tree Expert Company, planted, mulched and watered the trees.

The city will be responsible for future maintenance, and Budd hopes that some of the homeowners will help out by providing some watering this summer.

The trees were planted along streets to increase canopy, shade and the many other benefits trees provide. Most of these trees were planted along streets out of the historic sections of the city, where tree planting had not been done in the past, and many of the trees in these neighborhoods are getting quite old. The new trees will help provide shade and tree canopy in future years along these streets.