Amazon and Arbor Day Foundation Partner to Plant 100 Trees in Oxford, Georgia

By: Beryl Budd, City Arborist of Oxford

OXFORD, Ga. – The City of Oxford, in collaboration with the Arbor Day Foundation and Amazon, successfully completed a community tree planting project that brought together volunteers to plant 100 native trees throughout the city. The initiative reflects Amazon's ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship and community engagement in the regions where the company operates.

The volunteer-driven event brought together volunteers including, Amazon employees, Oxford Trees, Parks, and Recreation Board members, Oxford City staff, Oxford Sustainability Committee members, Oxford Baptist Church, Reforest Atlanta LLC, Davey Tree Expert Co., Arborguard Tree Specialist, Oxford College, and Newton Career Academy FFA Forestry students.

Volunteers gathered at Oxford Baptist Church for registration and refreshments before receiving hands-on tree planting demonstrations from Arborist and tree specialist including the Oxford City Arborist, Davey Tree Expert Co., Arborguard Tree Specialist, and Reforest Atlanta staff.

The project was planned by Oxford Trees, Parks, and Recreation Board members Cheryl Ready and Susan Ballard, along with Oxford City Arborist Beryl Budd. The team coordinated the planning with the Arbor Day Foundation and Amazon.

“Through the efforts of all the volunteers the project was insurmountable” Ready said. Ballard said, “it was wonderful having the opportunity to be a part of such a huge community event that will provide everlasting environmental benefits”.

“Oxford has been in the Tree City USA program for 28 years.” Budd said. “I appreciate the opportunity for Oxford to partner with the Arbor Day Foundation and Amazon for this huge planting project. Having Arborist and tree care professionals from Davey, Arborguard, and Reforest Atlanta provide proper tree planting training to the volunteers and students participating made it into an educational opportunity for all”.

The planting effort was strategically divided across multiple locations to maximize community impact. Twenty-five trees were planted around Oxford Baptist Church and along Haygood Avenue and West Wade Street, while 75 trees were planted at the William Murdy Arboretum along Wesley Street and throughout the city's greenspace areas and trail system. Species planted included several Oak varieties, Elm, Blackgum, Red Maple, Sweetbay Magnolia, Serviceberry, Chickasaw Plum, American Hazelnut, Chinkapin, and American Plum.

"This tree planting project exemplifies the power of community collaboration and our shared commitment to environmental sustainability," said Afrika Alsup, Community Engagement Manager at Amazon. "By working alongside local organizations and dedicated volunteers, we're not just planting trees—we're investing in Oxford's future, enhancing the urban canopy, and creating healthier spaces for residents to enjoy for generations to come. This is what being a good neighbor looks like in action."

This tree planting project addresses several key objectives for the City of Oxford's tree management program, including adding tree canopy in areas identified as needing additional coverage. The project introduced new tree species into the William Murdy Arboretum and restored natural forest areas where invasive plants were recently removed through a Georgia Forestry Commission grant project. These native trees will help restore the natural ecosystem and provide vital habitat for wildlife.

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation is the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees. Together with its partners, the organization has helped plant more than 500 million trees in neighborhoods, communities, cities, and forests throughout the world. The Foundation's vision is to lead toward a world where trees are used to solve issues critical to survival.

Amazon is partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation to plant trees in communities across Georgia and throughout the nation as part of its broader sustainability commitment and mission to be a good neighbor in the communities where it operates.

