Social Circle wins 2025 GHSA Region Sportsmanship Award

This past week, Social Circle and athletic director Craig Hargrove were recognized for being awarded with the Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award for Region 4A-Division I.

Georgia’s Electric Membership Corporations (EMCs) sponsors the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award and announced the 64 GHSA-member high schools that received this year’s award.

The award honors schools that demonstrated impeccable sportsmanship during the 2024-2025 school year.

“Congratulations to all the regional recipients of the GHSA Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award for the 2024–25 school year,” stated Dr. Tim Scott, Executive Director of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA). “Being chosen by their respective regions for this honor is a testament to the exemplary conduct of these member schools. Embracing the principles of good sportsmanship is essential in guiding our youth to become responsible and productive adults. The GHSA commends these schools for their achievement and extends gratitude to Georgia’s Electric Membership Cooperatives (EMCs) for their unwavering support of this distinguished recognition program.”

Since 2006, the GHSA and Georgia’s EMCs have sponsored the Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award which reinforces the GHSA philosophy: “Students, athletes, coaches, spectators and all others associated with high school activities programs should adhere to the fundamental values of respect, fairness, honesty and responsibility.” Schools winning this award are thus honored for displaying exemplary sportsmanship during competition throughout the school year.

Student athletes, fellow students, school staff, parents and event spectators are recognized for the sportsmanship they display. The award is not only a school honor, but a community honor as well. The GHSA region secretaries select winners based upon sportsmanship demonstrated throughout the school year.

Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Awards are presented annually to GHSA-member high schools, with a winner in each of the 64 regions from the eight classifications, by EMC representatives during fall athletic events and school assemblies.