Social Circle Redskins handle Oglethorpe County Patriots 37-6 in season opener

The Social Circle Redskins opened the 2025 high school football campaign at home against the Patriots of Oglethorpe County Friday night, coming away with a 37-6 victory.

Social Circle, the defending 4-A champions, are looking to build on the success of last year's squad.



After a couple of lightning delays the 2025 campaign got underway with the Patriots kicking off to the Redskins. The Redskins took control on their own 34-yard line and proceeded to march down the field with a 14-play drive, culminating in a five-yard touchdown run by junior running back Christian Paggett with 7:14 left in the first quarter. Kicker Bryce Murphy added the extra point to make it 7-0.



On the Patriots’ first possession, sophomore safety Keanu Crump came up with an interception and returned the ball to the Patriots 22-yard line. Five plays later, junior running back Kayden Fears scored from the Patriot 14-yard line with 3:47 left in the first quarter. Murphy added the extra point to put the Redskins up 14-0.

After the Redskins defense forced the Patriots to punt on their second possession, the Redskins took over on the Patriots 40-yard line. Junior quarterback Remi Farmer wasted no time in getting the offense back into scoring position by completing a 27-yard pass to senior wideout Elliot Hamilton.



After another lightning delay, the Redskins resumed their drive from the Patriots' 20-yard line. An eight yard run by Paggett brought the Redskins down to the Patriot 12 yard line as the first quarter came to a close. It took only 15 seconds into the second quarter for the Redskins to find paydirt again on Fears 12 yard run. Murphy added the extra point to put the Redskins up 21-0 with 11:45 on the clock in the second quarter.



The Patriots showed some life coming out after halftime and driving the ball down to the Redskin three yard line where Zion Pass punched it in. The extra-point attempt failed but the Patriots got on the board with 7:17 left in the third quarter. That made the score 24-6 Social Circle. The Redskins answered on the next possession with 43-yard touchdown run by Fears.



This was his third score of the night.



The Patriots did not quit however, returning the kickoff 63 yards down to the two-yard line of the Redskins. With the Patriots threatening, the Redskins defense came up big and produced a goal line stand.



The Redskins produced two more scores to increase their lead, one in the mid-third quarter and another in the early portions of the fourth quarter.



Following an injury to a Social Circle player - along with the game nearly reaching the midnight hour due to many delays - officials stopped the game with 7:54 in the fourth, awarding Social Circle its first win of the season.



The Redskins will look continue their momentum next Friday night as they face Warren County on the road next Friday, Aug. 22. Last season, the Redskins came just short of defeating the Screaming Devils, falling 20-17. The game will start at 7:30 p.m.



Managing Editor Evan Newton contributed to this report.









