Q&A with Redskins wrestling coach Randy Prater ahead of traditionals

When the Social Circle Redskins won their third consecutive duals title earlier this month, it was short of dominant.

None of the duals were in doubt, and the ‘Skins cruised to yet another state title.

However, they are nowhere close to being done.

Region and state traditionals are on the horizon, and head coach Randy Prater knows his team will be prepared for the challenges ahead — despite the championship celebration just two weeks prior.

As the duals title marked the third straight, Prater hopes to see his team win their fourth straight traditional title.

With the meets on deck, Prater spoke with The Covington News on the team’s finish in the state duals, underclassmen performance, battling complacency and more.

Q: What were your immediate thoughts and takeaways from the Class A-D1 Duals?

Prater: Definitely exciting, it always is to win a title. This was the third year in a row for duals for us and the No. 16 state title for us. It was definitely something to celebrate and be excited about. Definitely did it in a dominating fashion which was awesome.

Q: Looking back at some of your previous championships at the state duals, how do you compare this year’s performance to years past?

Prater: Some were close I guess in perspective. We have had some state titles that were closer in margin and some were that were somewhat similar. But this was probably one of our most dominating performances.

Q: Did you expect that kind of result knowing the teams you might match up with?

Prater: We had such an outstanding year with our team. We haven’t been undefeated every year going into state. I can;t recall every year, but you can probably count on hand the times we have been undefeated going into state or a 27-0 dual meet record. So no, it’s not always expected.

We take everyone seriously and take one duel at a time. The state dual, anything can happen and I think we have our team well prepared. We are definitely confident in our wrestlers abilities and confident in our coaching staff with being prepared. As far as going in with ‘we are going to win no problem, we don’t have to worry about it,’ I don’t think that is ever the case. We are always working to win and not overlooking anyone.

Q: You have many championships under your belt, how have you seen this team battle with complacency over the years?

Prater: I think they are hungry. We celebrated it — definitely coming from the state tournament on Saturday, it was definitely a celebration. But on Monday it was getting right back to work. If you can put in a certain way, it is like, ‘OK, we have earned a ring, but the ring is going to say duals on it. We want it to say traditional also.’ That has been the guys mindset, they want both in the ring. They are still hungry, they don't get satisfied or complacent in that regard. They desire to have both. They know it won't be handed to them, they know they have to work for it and that's what we are doing.

Q: How have some underclassmen, such as Walker Woodard, impressed you over this season?

Prater: Walker has had a great season, he has done very, very well. He is ‘whatever I have to do to help the team.’ All of our kids know that in a dual, they may get bumped up a weight class.They are used to it and accustomed to it, but for him to come in as a freshman and be at the weight class he has been at, which is 150 all year, he has probably wrestled majority of his matches at 157 in duals. He has never questioned it, never [asked], ‘Why am I getting bumped up?’ It is just, ‘Yes sir, whatever I have to do.’ He is like a machine. Whatever is best for the team, he does it and wins.

Q: Looking ahead to traditionals, what expectations do you have for the team and are there any weight classes the staff is extra confident in?

Prater: I’ll say this — We have returning state placers, returning state champions, but Class A wrestling is tough, and it's deep. There are over 90 schools in Class A and there are only six spots on the podium this year. There are a lot of kids from Class last year that were state champs that didn't palace. I saw state placers that didn't place last year. Nothing is guaranteed. Yes, we are confident, but not overconfident. We just have to keep working, keep doing what we are doing.



