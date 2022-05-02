PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Redskins boys, girls qualify for sectionals

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — On April 28, Social Circle High School hosted the Region 8A-Public track meet. During the meet, multiple Redskins qualified for sectionals with their achievements.

The biggest accomplishment came from Jada Hyman. She placed first in the long jump, 200 and 400-meter runs. Her complete performance earned her the Region 8A-Public High Point Award as she scored 30 total points.

More Lady Redskins made noise, too.

Julia Russell placed second in the 3200-meter run and third in both the 1600 and 800-meter runs. Zaria Ivey finished third in the shot put.

The girls team finished fourth overall with 72 points.

The Redskins had seven members qualify for sectionals as well.

Zachary McQueen finished second in the 3200-meter run while AJ Vinson placed second in the shot put.

Atticus Davis had a second place finish in the 1600-meter run as well as a third place finish in the 3200-meter run.

Philip Baynes placed first in the triple jump and the 300 hurdles. Amarion Russell finished first in the high jump, second long jump and fourth in the 4x400 relay.

Dashon Hyman finished first in the 400-meter run, third in the 200-meter run and fourth in the long jump as well as in the 4x400 relay.

Davis and McQueen in addition to Aiden Crutchfiled and Weston Davis finished third in the 4x800 relay.

Like the girls team, the boys finished fourth with 72 points.

All sectional qualifiers will compete at Banks County High School on Saturday, May 5.



