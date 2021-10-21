PREP SOFTBALL: Lady Redskins punch ticket to Elite Eight

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. - Social Circle overcame its early errors to sweep the Charlton County Lady Maidens in the second round of the Class A-Public State Playoffs on Wednesday. The Lady Redskins defeated the Lady Maidens 4-3 in game 1 and won more convincingly in game 2, 14-7.

The Lady Redskins found their spark in the bottom of the eighth inning of game 1.

Trailing 3-2, Savannah Frashiceur walked up to the plate, as Social Circle fans screamed to drown out the Maidens’ cowbells, with the bases loaded. Two outs were already against the Lady Redskins but on a 2-1 count, Frachiseur ripped a line drive through the four-hole that brought the two winning runs home for Social Circle.

When asked about her contributions as a freshmen, Frachiseur recognized the comradery displayed by her teammates.

“Everyone on the team was congratulating me [after the walk-off hit],” Frachiseur said. “And the upperclassmen said they were proud.”

Be that as it may, Frachiseur’s hit was almost not possible. That was, until Laura Tully tied things up an inning earlier.

All three of Charlton County’s runs were unearned due to errors made by the Lady Redskins’ defense. This time, an error caused the Lady Maidens to take a 2-1 lead heading to the bottom of the seventh inning of game 1.

But the Social Circle offense kept responding.

Tully tacked on a gutsy run with a slap-hit single over the shortstop’s head to force game 1 into extra innings. Tully’s RBI ultimately set up Frachiseur’s game-winning hit - a hit that seemed to provide a much needed spark for Social Circle’s offense.

Head coach Bryan Eades highlighted that his team was opportunistic on Wednesday night.

“When we had to make plays, we made them,” Eades said. “Savannah stepped up and, for a ninth grader, got that walk-off hit. We hung on in the first game and stepped on the pedal more in the second game.”

Continuing in game 2, the Lady Redskins won more easily.

Alexa Wykoff led the way going 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Morgan Chambers also contributed to the winning effort by recording two RBIs herself.

Collectively, the Lady Redskins recorded a .333 batting average in game 2 which was a huge improvement from their .258 average in game 1.

Now, after sweeping the Sweet Sixteen, Social Circle will head to Columbus next week for the Elite Eight.

At the time of publication, no winner between Georgia Military College and Screven County had been determined. Follow The Covington News on all social media for continued coverage of the Lady Redskins’ postseason journey.