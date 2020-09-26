PREP FOOTBALL: Putnam spoils ‘Skins homecoming

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — There was no time for Social Circle to catch up Friday night as the Putnam County offense ran wild for four straight quarters.

The Redskins lost to the War Eagles by a score of 45-0, dropping their third game of the year while also matching their record four games into the 2019 season.

The War Eagles had no trouble moving the ball on the opening drive of the game, using flat routes and outside runs to gash the Redskins defense early. After passing midfield, quarterback Gerald Kilgore tossed it to halfback Cedrion Brundage who took it 42 yards for a long touchdown run to put Putnam County up early.

On Social Circle’s first drive of the game, sophomore quarterback Logan Cross was not missing his targets. Cross opened the game completing seven of his first eight passes, but the Redskins eventually turned the ball over on downs inside of the 10-yard line.

After a promising opening drive on offense for Social Circle fell flat, the War Eagles took the momentum right back. After getting Putnum County back into the red zone on a big run, Brundage took the carry at the goal line for the one-yard touchdown run to extend the lead over the Redskins, 14-0.

After a quick three-and-out, the drive got worse for the Redskins as the long snapper sent the ball over the punter’s head and into the back of the end zone for a safety, giving both the ball and points to the War Eagles.

After once again stopping Social Circle on offense, Putnam County capitalized on good field position by letting Kilgore take the quarterback keeper 21-yards for the touchdown, extending the War Eagle lead to 22-0.

Before the end of the half, the War Eagle’s duo converted two more rushing touchdowns as Kilgore and Brundage got in for scores and gave Putnam County the 36-0 lead over the Redskins going into halftime.

Trailing by 36 and having the running clock looming in the second half, it was clear that the Redskins would need a quick answer coming out of the locker room in order to stop the high-powered War Eagle offense while also breaking through their stout defense.

Things did not end up turning around for the Redskins as the third quarter got underway. On the first play of the second half, Cross was picked off on the deep ball to junior wide out KJ Reid.

The War Eagles found the end zone for the final time of the night on the ensuing drive, as Brundage would find the touchdown on a 26-yard rush to give Putnam County the 43-0 lead.

During the fourth quarter, another punt team miscue bit Social Circle as the snap went under the punter this time and trailed out the back of the end zone for their second safety of the game, giving the War Eagles their final points of the game.

Social Circle is now 1-3 after the tough loss, and it will look to get back in the win column as it goes on the road next week to take on Oglethorpe County on Friday, Oct. 2.