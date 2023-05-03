Peyton Brooks’ ‘eye to score’ is key in surging Social Circle soccer program

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — If there is one thing Peyton Brooks has a skill for, it’s scoring goals…a lot of goals, actually.

Before the regular season ended, Brooks had already eclipsed 150 goals in her Lady Redskins career.

Brooks’ scoring ability translated to the postseason as well.

In fact, the junior forward scored eight of Social Circle’s 11 playoff goals.

Peyton Brooks (2) shoots and scores one of her two goals against East Laurens in the Elite Eight at Redskins Stadium on April 24. - photo by Phillip B. Hubbard



Though Brooks enjoys scoring no matter the match, she revealed the difference of scoring in the postseason.

“I enjoy scoring more in the postseason, because a goal can help us go further into the state playoffs,” Brooks said.

That rationale proved true in the first round of the Class A-Division I playoffs this season.

After being tied 1-1 for a good portion of Social Circle’s match versus Whitefield Academy on April 11, Brooks was called upon to attempt a penalty kick. Brooks took the kick with a minute left in regulation and delivered a crucial goal.

According to Brooks, her second goal of that match was her favorite from her junior campaign.

“That felt amazing,” Brooks said. “With a minute left in the game…if I didn’t make it, we’d have to play 20 more minutes and possibly PKs. So, making that felt amazing.”

On April 18 against Tallulah Falls, Brooks netted four attempts to help her team advance followed by two goals versus East Laurens six days later.

Following the Tallulah Falls’ match, head coach Heather Richardson highlighted what she believes makes Brooks a special talent.

“She just has an eye to score goals,” Brooks said. “She knows that’s what her job is. She’s got great ball control, has great speed and she’s able to put it in the back of the net when we need it.”

When asked where her ability to score a high volume of goals comes from, Brooks’ response was straightforward.

“I try to work hard everyday in practice,” Brooks said. “I think if I work hard in practice, it’ll show in the game. So that’s what I try to do.”

Brooks first kicked a soccer ball at 3 years old and has continuously played for the past 13 years. She’s dabbled in softball and basketball throughout that time, but Brooks makes it no secret that soccer has always been her “No. 1 sport.”

In addition to her play with Social Circle, Brooks is also a member of UFA Loganville’s club team.

Even though Brooks has accomplished a lot in her career, she recognizes there’s still room to grow.

“I mainly work on my left foot, because that’s my weak foot,” Brooks said. “I try to make that stronger. And I work on having my back toward the goal, too.”

Not only is Brooks involved in a sport, but she also comes from a sports family. Her dad played baseball, her mom was a cheerleader and her brother — a current student at Social Circle Middle — plays baseball and basketball.

And, though Brooks is a first generation soccer player, she’s happy to have her family’s backing.

“I’m so grateful to have a family that comes to watch me,” Brooks said. “Even though they don’t know how [soccer] works or they’ve never played it themselves, they still come and support me. I love the feeling of that.”

On top of that, Brooks receives support from her teammates. Every chance Brooks gets, she credits her teammates for helping make all of the team’s success possible.

All the Lady Redskins’ support is made evident when, following any player’s goal, most of the team rushes to that scorer and celebrates with them on the field.

Alana Ferguson (13) celebrates with Peyton Brooks (2) following Brooks' first goal against Tallulah Falls on April 18. - photo by Phillip B. Hubbard



“I like when we all come together. When one person scores, the defense, even if they don’t run out there, they’re like, ‘Good job,’” Brooks said. “And we all give each other high fives. It shows how close we are as a team and personally.”

Other than that, Brooks normally portrays a serene spirit when playing on the field no matter what is going on.

Brooks recognized that as part of her overall personality, but her focus intensifies amid game action because of her desire to help the Lady Redskins win.

“I’m not a really loud person, so I try to keep it calm on the field,” Brooks said. “When I score, I don’t celebrate because there’s usually a lot of game left.

“I always strive for another goal.”