Peyton Brooks nets late penalty kick to send Social Circle girls soccer to Sweet Sixteen

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Peyton Brooks’ innate scoring ability proved beneficial to the Social Circle Lady Redskins once again. Her two goals helped Social Circle advance to the Sweet Sixteen of the Class A-Division I playoffs following Wednesday’s 2-1 victory over Whitefield Academy.

And, though both of Brooks’ goals were crucial to the outcome, her final goal was enough to earn the win.

Less than two minutes remained with the two teams knotted up at one goal apiece. Alana Ferguson was on the attack when she was fouled in the penalty box. Therefore, the Lady Redskins were granted a penalty.

Brooks’ number was called to take the attempt. Spoiler: Brooks delivered.

After the ball was placed, Brooks took the shot and drilled it past Whitefield Academy’s goalie.

It was Brooks’ 55th goal of her junior campaign but, as far as head coach Heather Richardson is concerned, the latter goal was the most crucial one so far.

“I do think that probably was the most important goal of the year,” Richardson said. “We could’ve gone into overtime and gone to PKs, but I’d much rather go ahead and finish it that way.”

Social Circle celebrated the win immediately after the clock went to 0:00. However, Brooks’ initial goal set the stage for her curtain call down the stretch.

After yielding a goal to Whitefield Academy at the 12:48 mark of the first half, Social Circle quickly earned a free kick from around 35 yards out from the goal. Originally, it seemed Claire Ray would go for the kick, but Brooks rushed over to take it herself.

Once again, she cashed it in.

Brooks snuck the ball in between the goalkeeper’s fingers and the top crossbar to tie the score 1-1 with 11:01 left in the first half.

As important as Brooks’ goals were, the Lady Redskins were in a position to win thanks to their defensive play.

Social Circle’s backline was constantly hammered with Whitefield Academy’s onslaught of shots on goal and corner kicks. The Lady Redskins stood strong and withstood every attack.

Addie Stracner had many saves and the entire defensive unit made timely stops.

Richardson commended her teams’ defensive performance, too.

“We did a good job of chasing them down, because they were really fast,” Richardson said. “We did a good job of pushing them outside so they couldn’t get a good shot off. They were having to go outside and cross the ball in. And then we were able to cover well in the middle. It felt defensive for a lot of the game.”

With Wednesday’s outcome, Social Circle’s season lives on with a second round matchup. The Lady Redskins will face Tallulah Falls (No. 2 seed out of Region 8A-Division I).

Once again, as the No. 1 seed from Region 5A-Division I, the Lady Redskins will host the match at Redskins Stadium on Monday, April 17. Start time for the game is to be determined.

Nevertheless, the preparation for Richardson over the next few days is quite simple.

“The plan now is to get back to practice tomorrow and work on a few things,” Richardson said. “And we need to understand that this next match is more important than today’s match and it will be just as tough.”



