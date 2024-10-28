NEWTON: I endorse the latest non-endorsement





There are few things that draw my attention currently when it comes to national newspapers.

Of course, I hold more of a bias when it comes to my appreciation of local, community newspapers as opposed to the larger newspapers. However, something caught my eye recently that I must share my thoughts about.

Over the weekend I got a news alert that The Washington Post will not be endorsing any political candidate in the 2024 Presidential Election, the first time this has happened in 36 years.

The Post’s publisher and CEO William Lewis wrote in part:

“Our job at The Washington Post is to provide through the newsroom nonpartisan news for all Americans, and thought-provoking, reported views from our opinion team to help our readers make up their own minds. Most of all, our job as the newspaper of the capital city of the most important country in the world is to be independent. And that is what we are and will be.”

I found this revelation to be quite interesting for a number of reasons.

Is The Post doing this purely out of respect for remaining independent, despite their past endorsement records? Is it due to a dislike for either of the two major candidates in the Presidential race? Is it pressure from stakeholders or other advertising prospects, or perhaps pressure from The Post’s owner, Jeff Bezos?

To me, all of those questions are important to ask in terms of providing the true answer behind The Post’s decision. But frankly, that doesn’t sway my opinion in any way.

I am of the opinion that The Post made a fantastic decision in not endorsing either Presidential candidate.

You see, regardless of The Post’s “why” behind the reasoning, I dislike the idea of newspapers making any type of endorsements. That’s both on the national and local levels.

I have taken great pride in remaining a neutral party to all political conversation that occurs within the county and the subsequent municipalities in my reporting. I feel there are few things more important for the integrity of a newspaper – especially a local outlet – than to be nothing more than a fact-based, neutral outlet that presents the information and lets people make their own interpretations of the media they read.

It’s ultimately why I applaud The Post for doing what they did. I hope more outlets make a similar decision.

Bringing it back to the local level, I want to make it clear that I, Evan Newton, will not be endorsing any political candidate. The only thing I will endorse is the fact that all eight of the candidates running for the immediate local races will all be good fits, should they be elected.

I have had the chance to speak with or work with all eight of the candidates that are running or the respective coroner, sheriff or district commissioner races in one way or another. They all have different policies, different goals and different visions for their respective offices and for Newton County as a whole.

But what is clear to me is that all eight candidates share their love of the community they wish to serve. To me, there is no loser in that.

That is why I encourage everyone to get out and vote. Vote for who YOU think would be the best candidate for office. Vote for which policies or people that align best for YOU. Vote for who YOU think will be the best choice for you and your family.

Just don’t rely on an endorsement from yours truly.

Evan Newton is the Managing Editor of The Covington News. He can be reached at enewton@covnews.com.