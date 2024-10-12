Social Circle spoils McNair’s senior night

AVONDALE ESTATES, Ga — The Social Circle Redskins traveled to DeKalb County to take on the Dr. Ronald E. McNair Mustangs at Napoleon B. Cobb Stadium (formerly known as Avondale Stadium) Friday evening.

The Redskins spoiled the Mustangs’ senior night with the score of 38-19.

Social Circle would be the first to get on the scoreboard as they made an early field goal. Throughout the first quarter it was a stalemate, but senior defensive back Sawyer Parr intercepted the pass of Jeremy Victor and returned it 39 yards.

“Sawyer is one of our team captains this year,” head coach Rob Patton said. “We knew we could get a big turnover to swing the momentum of the game.”

After an offensive possession by the Mustangs, the Redskins’ offense finally got it rolling in the second quarter as they scored two touchdowns late in the second quarter.

Senior quarterback Luke Cross connected with fellow senior wide receiver Jude Nelson on a 63- yard touchdown pass which extended the lead.

“We had to find a way to get our one of best playmakers the ball in a crucial moment,” coach Patton said.

But the McNair Mustangs didn’t go into the break with nothing on the board, as senior Emmanuel Clark scored from 17 yards out on the ground to make the score 17-7.

The Redskins scored on the following possession to make the score 24-7 heading into halftime from the three yard touchdown run from Milek Adams.

Adams found the end zone a second time from 27-yards out after the Mustangs missed a 29-yard field goal on their opening drive of the second half.

The Redskins remain perfect in the region, tied for first with Jasper County and Lamar County at 3-0.

The Jasper County Hurricanes will be traveling to Social Circle to take on the Redskins in a key matchup in region play as playoffs creep up around the corner. The kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m next Friday evening.