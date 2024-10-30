Ezell Brown, Justin Hipps discuss sheriff position at local forum

Both candidates for Newton County sheriff shared dissenting opinions at the Oct. 14 Kappa Koffeehouse Forum.

The candidates Justin Hipps, an investigator at the Newton County District Attorney’s Office, and incumbent Ezell Brown have long had a contentious relationship throughout their respective campaigns, which continued during the forum.



Brown – who has been sheriff since 2008 – repeatedly based his campaign for re-election on the safety of Newton County, stating multiple times that “our community is safe.”



Hipps, however, disagreed with Brown’s approach at sheriff, consistently stating the office of the sheriff needs to think “outside of the box.” The Republican challenger specifically mentioned that he is looking to change the culture of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO).



Communication was the first significant matter discussed, with Hipps claiming he wants to provide live data from the sheriff’s office.



Hipps said that this is currently not happening today.



“Right now you’ve gotta wait three months before you get data,” Hipps said. “I want you to be able to click on things instantly to be able to see what crime is taking place.”



Hipps added that he wants to utilize those from within the sheriff’s office to analyze this data and find ways to reduce crime.



Brown was asked about the potential of cyber crime, and how he and his office are going to address this. The current sheriff stated that there is currently a “stand-up crime information center” that “actively” relays information on a quarterly basis. He did, however, note the ConnectNewton app, which is updated almost instantaneously.



Brown then diverted from the question to address his stance on crime, delivering his stance on how the sheriff’s office is perceived.



“I have no trust issues in this community with the office of the Sheriff,” Brown said.



The Democratic nominee claimed despite the county’s growth, the community is safer. He specifically mentioned that there is a 1.9 percent victimization rate per 1,000 residents.



“We have a safe community and I’m happy to stand here and tell you that,” Brown said.



The candidates were asked how they would tackle the issue of handling different cultures and walks of life when it comes to law enforcement interaction.



Hipps said that officers need training on specific interactions, hoping to build the trust of those who may not want to interact with law enforcement.



“Some people don’t want to be involved with law enforcement whatsoever,” Hipps said. “And that’s a huge problem.”



Brown, however, shared a different perspective.



“I believe that the office of the sheriff has a positive relationship with this community,” Brown said.



Hipps vowed that should he be elected sheriff, that the NCSO will be the “best-trained staff” in the state of Georgia. He suggested that the office has a lot of work to do on that front.



“We’ve got to teach them [the deputies] how to properly investigate these crimes, because that’s not happening,” Hipps said. “By the time it gets to our office [the DA’s office] cases are not prepared.”



Brown seemed to not agree with Hipps' prior statement about the lack of training in the sheriff’s office.



“I can’t stand here and let my office be decimated. The officers in my office are well-trained,” Brown said.



Hipps also suggested the number of deputies that are out on patrol was not enough, stating that “five-to-seven” deputies were on patrol at any given time. He told the audience he would like to double this number and increase the agency’s recruiting efforts as well as temporarily eliminate the agency’s specialized units to get officers back on patrol.



The Republican nominee summed up his direction for the sheriff’s office as a “common-sense approach.”



Once again, Brown denied Hipps’ prior statement, sharing that “11-12 officers” were on the road that night and daily.



Brown addressed the idea of officer retention, stating that the NCSO offers educational tools, a retirement system and sign-on bonuses.



“We are above average when it comes to recruiting,” Brown said.



When asked the same question about officer retention, Hipps kept it simple.

“Empower your people,” Hipps said.





