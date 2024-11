Newton County Jail Log: Oct. 31, 2024

NCSO

ALLEN, STEPHANIE KAY, 46, 294 COOPER RD SOCIAL CIRCLE, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 23 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM ORIG: POSS OF METH

ARMISTEAD, BONNIE LEE, 56, 35 PERRY CIRCLE OXFORD, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 24 AND CHAGRED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG: DRIVING W/ SUS TAG)

AQUIL, ATIYYAH RAHIM, 48, 140 FAIRVIEW CHASE COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 24 AND HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY (GREENE CO SO)

BREWER, SHAKIR STANLEY, 31, 2047 RAINTREE PLACE LITHONIA, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 22 AND CHARGED WITH BATTERY-FAMILY VIOLENCE (1ST OFFENSE) MI SDEMEANOR

BROWN, ROMEO ANTHONY, 35, 3117 WEST ST SW COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 25 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM ORG BURGLARY

BRUNN, MIKE ACHIM, 63, 45 GOLDFINCH DR COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 23 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL IMPROPER LANE USAGE

OPEN CONTAINER

BURKE, NYKERIA JANEA, 19, 500 CABANISS RD FORSYTH, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 26 AND CHARGED WITH DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BURKE, SHAKIYA LASHA, 20, 500 CABANISS RD FORSYTH, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 26 AND CHARGED WITH DISORDERLY CONDUCT





CATES, JOHN WINFIELD, 53, 3463 HIGHWAY 213 MANSFIELD, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 27 AND CHAGRED WITH CRIMINAL TRESPASS - FAMILY VIOLENCE SIMPLE BATTERY - FAMILY VIOLENCE

VIOLATE FAMILY VIOLENCE ORDER

CLARK, CHARLIE JEROME, 59, 201 WASHINGTON ST NW COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 24 AND WAS BACK FOR COURT

CLAY, JODY TYE, 20, 125 CASHEW CT COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 22 AND WAS COURT SENTENCED/BOND REVOKED

COOPER, CHRISTIAN NICOLE, 28, 95 FLINT HILL DR COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 25 AND CHARGED WITH POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM ORG AGG. ASSAULT; TERR. THREAT.





COSME, MIGUEL ANTHONY, 25, 10544 HWY 36 COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 23 HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

CRENSHAW, TREVION KEONTE, 17, 120 DEARING WOODS WAY COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 25 AND CHARGED WITH AFFRAY (FIGHTING) BATTERY DISRUPTING PUBLIC SCHOOL





DAVIDSON, DANIEL JOSEPH, 43, 200 LAUREL WAY COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 25 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM ORG THEFT BY TAKING





DESTIN, SADE, 17, 8130 BERRYWOOD CT COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 27 AND CHAGRED WITH FURNISHING, PURCHASING, AND POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BY PERSONS





DOUSE, D'AVIONNE TALIAH, 25, 2940 LAKESIDE CIR COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 26 AND CHAGRED WITH CRIMINAL TRESPASS SIMPLE BATTERY





EDWARDS, MICHAEL TRENT, 20, 2110 WEST CHESTER CIR SE CONYERS, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 22 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR) FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY





FLEMING, ALONZA DESHON, 24, 2256 GRANADE RD SW CONYERS, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 23 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG: TXR STOLEN PROPERTY)





GARDNER, JAYRELL SIMAAD, 29, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 21 AND CHARGED WITH WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT O FFICERS – MISDEMEANOR





GARCIA LOPEZ, JOSE VINCENTE, 60, 3000 SE 1ST COURT BOYNTON BEACH, FL, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 22 AND WAS COURT SENTENCED





GASS, CHRISTIANA IMANI, 19, 70 ASHLEY TRACE COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 22 AND CHAGRED WITH AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BURGLARY - 1ST DEGREE (FELONY) CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY - 2ND DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASS THEFT BY TAKING – FELONY TERRORISTIC THREATS AND ACTS – FELONY





GRAY, NICOLAS JAINE XAVIER, 29, 136 MOORES LANE OXFORD, WAS ARRESTED ON OCOTBER 25 AND CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL TRESPASS





HERRING, AMY MARIE, 41, 9295 CEDAR RIDGE A COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 21 AND CHARGED WITH HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY JASPER CO PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM S ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE





HUGHES, JUSTIN ALLEN, 34, 40 LILAC LANE COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 22 AND WAS COURT SENTENCED (VOP)





JACKSON, MELVIN LEE, 24, 35 PINTAIL OVERLOOK COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 26 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE





JOHNSON, ANDI JAHNAE, 26, 80 CHESAPEAKE CHASE COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 21 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG: DRVING WHILE LIC SUSP 1ST DEG.)





LEWIS, JIMMY LEE, 35, 470 COWAN RD COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 26 AND CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL TRESPASS - FAMILY VIOLENCE





MANNING, D'MELVIOUS SANTEZ, 32, 402 JACK NEELY ROAD COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 26 ANDCHARGED WITH RECKLESS CONDUCT SIMPLE ASSAULT





MCINTYRE, JASMINE IRENE, 36, 685 TANNERS BRIDGE CIRCLE BETHLEHAM, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 24 AND WAS BACK FOR COURT

MCMULLEN, GREGORY LAMAR, 60, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 27 AND CHARGED WITH CROSSING STATE/COUNTY GUARD LINES WITH W EAPONS, INTOXICANTS, DRUGS WITHOUT CONSE DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR) TERRORISTIC THREATS AND ACTS – FELONY





MILLER, DAVID TIMOTHY, 37, 61 GUM CREEK RD OXFORD, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 23 AND CHARGED WITH THEFT BY DECEPTION – MISDEMEANOR

MULLINS, TRAVELL ARMON, 21, 25 OAK RIDGE COURT COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 22 AND WAS CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL TRESPASS WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT O FFICERS – MISDEMEANOR





NORMAN, BERNARD QUINTRELL, 35, 1569 AIRPORT RD OXFORD, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 23 AND CHARGED WITH BATTERY CRUELTY TO CHILDREN- 3RD DEGREE OBSTRUCTING OR HINDERING PERSONS MAKING EMERGENCY TELEPHONE CALL

RAGIN, ANTWAN DANIEL, 41, 100 OAK HILL DRIVE COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 21 AND WAS BACK FOR COURT





SMITH, AARON MALIK, 22,135 BENT ARROW DR STOCKBRIDGE, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 27 AND CHARGED WITH CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OR DEPENDENCY OF A MINOR – MISDEMEANOR

THOMPSON, FREDDIE LEE, 43, 321 LONGHORN TRAIL PERRY, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 24 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM S ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE





UPTON, KENDARIOUS DARNELL, 18, 154D SALEM RD COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 23 AND CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL TRESPASS - FAMILY VIOLENCE





WEBB, ERIC, 42, 3012 BRIANS WAY CONYERS, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 23 AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED ASSAULT POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING CO MMISSION OF OR ATTEMPT TO COMMIT CERTAIN RECKLESS CONDUCT





WILLIAMS, HOWARD CARLTON, 47, 75 MICHELLE WAY COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 23 AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED ASSAULT POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING CO MMISSION OF OR ATTEMPT TO COMMIT CERTAIN RECKLESS CONDUCT





WILLIAMS, KELTON LEON, 47, 2525 CENTER WEST PKWY RICHMOND, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 21 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOK 3RD OFFENSE FOLLOWING FIRE APPARATUS OR EM ERGANCY VEHICLE





WILLIAMS, KHADELIOUS SHAMAR, 35, 67 GUM TREE CT COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 23 HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

WINTERS, BRUCE ERIC, 67, 210 MOUNTAIN WAY COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 23 AND CHARGED WITH TERRORISTIC THREATS AND ACTS – FELONY

WRIGHT, TRACY MICHELLE, 60, 905 CURRY CIRCLE CONYERS, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 21 AND BACK FOR COURT

CPD

CARTER, LATORYA CHANTA, 42, 20 BAKER AVE OXFORD, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 23 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM S ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE CROSSING STATE/COUNTY GUARD LINES WITH W EAPONS, INTOXICANTS, DRUGS WITHOUT CONSENT





COLIN, ELIJAH EMMANUEL, 20, 8308 LAKEVIEW DR COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 26 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOK ED (MISDEMEANOR)

OPERATION OF VEH W/OUT CURRENT PLATE/ EXPIRED PLATE 1ST OFFENSE





DAVIS, LISA MICHELLE, 54, 25 IVORY ST PORDERDALE, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 24 AND CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL TRESPASS





DYER, THADDEUS FARNARD, 56, 2165 HENDRICKS COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 22 AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE- MISDEMEANOR

GARCIA, RAMIRO, 38, 6259 S NORCROSS RD TUCKER, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 21 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE (MISDEMEANOR) SPEEDING - 14 TO 24 OVER





GLOVER, WILLIAM CHARLES, 69, 1172 PUCKETT ST COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 23 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOK ED (MISDEMEANOR)

OPERATION OF VEH W/OUT CURRENT PLATE/ EXPIRED PLATE 1ST OFFENSE





GUILLEM-ELIGIO, ARON, 28, 1537 BRANDON ESQUE LAWRENCEVILLE, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 22 AND HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY GWINNETT





HARRISON, PHILLIP CHASE, 24, 4261 HWY 20 CONYERS, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 23 AND CHARGED WITH CRUELTY TO CHILDREN IN THE 3RD DEGREE/ FVA SIMPLE BATTERY - FAMILY VIOLENCE









HEARD, TANISHA CHERYA, 42, 8236 COLLIER STREET COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 24 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOK ED (MISDEMEANOR)





LOYD, HARLEY TRESTIN JAMES, 22,9150 PUCKETT ST SW COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 22 AND CHARGED WITH SEXUAL EXPLOIT.OF CHILD; RE- PORTING VIOLATIONS; FORFEITURE.





MARTINI-LOPEZ, MARVIN DANIEL, 25, 3494 CHAMBLEE DUNWOODY RD ATLANTA, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 24 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE (MISDEME ANOR) SPEEDING - 10-14 OVER





MEEKS, GINGER LYNN, 34, 516 OAK HILL RD COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 25 AND CHARGED WITHASSAILING, OPPOSING, OR RESISTING OFFICE R OF THE LAW IN A PENAL INSTITUTION

BATTERY CRIMINAL TRESPASS WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT O FFICERS BY USE OF THREATS OR VIOLENCE





MENDEZ-ALVARADO, MARIA GUADALUPE, 47, 460 HWY 142 LOT 59 COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 22 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE (MISDEME ANOR)

SPEEDING - 14 TO 24 OVER

NICHOLAS, LAURA MAY, 43, 220 CHANDLER FIELD COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 25 AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (WITH FIREARM) TERRORISTIC THREATS AND ACTS – FELONY





REED, MARK ADAM, 41, 9455 BANDYWOOD DR SW COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 26 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOK ED (MISDEMEANOR)

FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN

TAYLOR, DAEMIREAL SAMIYA, 24, 604 WEST WALNUT ST EATONTON, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 25 AND CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL TRESPASS

WALLACE, KRISTOFFER DON, 35, 5168 HILLSIDE DR NW COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 24 AND CHARGED WITH THEFT BY TAKING – FELONY





WATLEY, KAMAL BRIAN, 45, 190 DUNNING KEEP COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 25 AND CHARGED WITH POINTING OR AIMING GUN OR PISTOL AT ANOTHER

GSP



GIL, REGULO GINEZ, 34, 71 GLEN ECHO RD GARNER, NC, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 27 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE (MISDEME ANOR) DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALC OHOL - CONCENTRATION IS 0.08G OR MORE IMPROPER LANE USAGE NO SEAT BELTS OPEN CONTAINER SPEEDING - 15 TO 24 OVER





HERNANDEZ, OSCAR, 49, 6965 SPICE POND RD EIGHT MILE, AL, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 26 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL IMPROPER LANE USAGE





PTS





WASHINGTON, JARQAVOUS SAPHONE, 26, 75 ARDELLA DR COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 21 AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR (BW) (ORG: AGG ASST, POFA, TERR THREATS)





PPD

GOODWIN, RYAN BLAKE, 28, 7828 WATERPLACE DR FAIRBURN, WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 22 AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CH ARGE- MISDEMEANOR









WEEKENDERS





GOWER, JOSHUA WILLARD, 33

HUTCHINSON, MEGAN AMBER, 32

KEELS, MARVIN NONE, 63

SMITH, KENYA LATRICE, 47

WARREN, JERMAINE ANTWON, 52