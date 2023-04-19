Social Circle girls soccer overcomes Tallulah Falls, moves on to Elite Eight

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Tuesday’s Sweet Sixteen match between Social Circle and Tallulah Falls featured a lot of intense moments. But none of it deterred the Lady Redskins from extending their season to the Elite Eight with a 5-2 victory.



It was an intense battle head coach Heather Richardson saw coming.

“I told the girls coming in, ‘This is a second round playoff game. It doesn’t matter if a team is better or not, it’s going to be a battle no matter what,” Richardson said. “[Tallulah Falls] came to play and they didn’t want their season to be over just like us.”

Peyton Brooks did what she has done all season — score goals. Her four goals paved the way for the Lady Redskins to walk away with a victory.

However, Alana Ferguson got Social Circle on the board first with a goal at the 14:18 mark of the first half.

Ferguson’s seventh goal of the year came when the Lady Redskins were consistently penetrating Tallulah Falls’ defense, but unable to score.

Richardson mentioned how Ferguson’s score was crucial in more ways than just placing a 1 on the scoreboard.

“Once we score a goal, we have a lot more confidence, especially when we’re going 15-20 minutes without scoring,” Richardson said. “I think, once we get one in, it really gets us moving. I was thankful for Alana’s goal.”

Less than three minutes after Ferguson’s goal, the Lady Indians tied the score up 1-1. From there, however, Brooks took over the game offensively for the Lady Redskins.

The junior scored a hat trick in the final stretch of the first half to give her a team a 4-1 halftime advantage.

Tallulah Falls cut the deficit 4-2 five minutes into the second half. But, once again, Brooks stormed down the field 19 seconds later to score her 59th goal of the season.

In addition to Brooks and Ferguson’s play, Social Circle had multiple players step up.

Faith Young was a constant presence controlling the ball in the midfield, Addie Stracner came up with some timely saves as goalie and Anna White as well as Jada Forgay assisted on the offensive end. Not to mention Claire Ray leading the defensive unit as well.

Richardson was glad to see the entire team up their game. And that is why, she is not all shocked that her team is Elite Eight bound.

“I knew we had the talent and I knew it was going to take the whole season to groom them for it, but I knew we could do it,” Richardson said.

Social Circle (13-5) will remain at home in its continuing playoff push as the No. 1 seed. The Lady Redskins will face-off against No. 2 seed East Laurens (12-3, 7-1) out of Region 2A-Division I.

So far, the Lady Falcons have knocked off No. 3 seed Brooks County 10-0 in round one and edged out No. 1 seed Screven on Monday in their second round matchup.

Right now, the Lady Redskins will host the Elite Eight next Monday, April 24. The time is to be determined.

Richardson is sure of one thing heading into next week, though, Her team is in for another highly contested match.

“It’ll be similar to [tonight],” Richardson said. “No matter what, it’s the Elite Eight. They’re going to be a strong team and they’re fighting to get to the semi-finals just like we are. I think for us now, it’s just to keep our intensity up and play with heart.”