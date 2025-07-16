Offseason Player Spotlight: Aubri Digby

Finishing her senior year strong is on the mind of Social Circle’s Aubri Digby ahead of her final run with the Lady Redskins.

The Lady Redskins first baseman did not shy away when naming the team’s goals in 2025.

“Region champs and Columbus,” Digby said. “Last year we had second place in the region championships so [with it being] senior year we definitely want to get that.”

After the departure of last year’s seniors, Digby makes up the team’s next veteran group as she helps lead what will be a young Social Circle team.

“We are very young, which is good for us because we can explore and see everyone’s potential,” Digby said. “So far so good, I have high hopes.”

Individually, Digby has been intentional about her mindset on the diamond.

“Definitely a better attitude and aspect with the team,” Digby said. “[Working] on more motivation for myself.”

Now as a senior, Digby has been a part of multiple successful teams.

The Lady Redskins have won a minimum of 20 games in all three of her seasons that includes a pair of 26-win campaigns.

In Digby’s eyes, it all comes down to the coaching staff.

“[It’s] the coaching, we have amazing coaching,” Digby said. “Coach Davis is awesome, Coach Tollison [too].”

With the season just a month away, Digby shared what she is excited for the most as she look to get the Lady Redskins back to Columbus for the state tournament.

“The viewpoint of being a senior and being at the top,” Digby said.