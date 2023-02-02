Logan Cross signs with Samford after storied Redskins career

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. – After a storied career at Social Circle, quarterback Logan Cross signed his letter of intent Wednesday afternoon to continue his career at the next level.

Cross announced three days prior that he would be continuing his athletic and academic career at Samford University in Fall 2023.

One key piece that led Cross to choose Samford was the similarity in offensive schemes run between the Bulldogs and the Redskins.

“They run a similar offense to the one we did and I had a really good connection with coach Hatcher and the other coaches,” Cross said. “I visited last Thursday and Friday and I just loved it.”

One of the biggest parts of signing day for Cross was being able to sign next to some of his teammates that he has known for most of his life.

“It feels great [to sign with them], I have known most of them since I was five or six so I grew up with almost everybody. It was a special moment,” Cross said.

Cross played a pivotal role in the development of Social Circle’s football program. Cross has been behind center for all four of his years as the Redskins continued to have a better record each season he was quarterback.

Cross finished his career with the Redskins with 8,445 passing yards to go with 89 touchdowns.

The future Bulldog would not have been able to put up those numbers without a stellar senior season, which saw Social Circle make it to the second round of the Class A state playoffs for the first time ever.

Cross accounted for 2,504 yards and 30 touchdowns while passing at a 68% completion rate in his final season.

Following his senior season, Cross had his fair share of awards and accolades to look back on.

Cross was awarded a spot on the Region 5A-Division I First Team as well as being an honorable mention for Class A-D1 All-State. The senior quarterback was named The Covington News’ Offensive Player of the Year, too.

Despite having the accolades and playing time, Cross has one thing in mind when asked what he wants to be remembered for during his time at Social Circle.

“I want to be remembered that our class changed Social Circle football,” Cross said. “We have brought it to a place now where they can build off of last season.”



