BREAKING: Dave LaBarrie has resigned as Social Circle girls head basketball coach

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Dave LaBarrie, the head coach of the Social Circle girls basketball team the past two seasons, informed The Covington News recently that he has resigned.

The school's athletic Twitter account posted late Friday morning that Social Circle was looking for a new head girls basketball coach. This after LaBarrie spent the last two seasons leading the program. LaBarrie said both he and the school came to an agreement about his departure.

“I think it’s kind of mutual that I leave, and I think that [Social Circle] wants to get somebody else that can put the time in,” LaBarrie said. “So, I think it’s mutual.”

LaBarrie continued by listing reasons he felt it was time for him to step down.

“In all fairness to the program, I think they need somebody that can put the time in that it’ll take to build that program,” LaBarrie said. “And I don’t think I’m that person at all. First of all, I don’t live near the school, I’m not teaching at the school, and the kids deserve better.”

In the past two seasons at the helm, LaBarrie led the Lady Redskins to a 20-32 record including a 10-9 mark in region play. He also helped Social Circle earn back-to-back playoff berths as the No. 3 seed in its region while the program was amid a six-year postseason drought.

Upon reflection of his time as head coach, LaBarrie was proud of what the Lady Redskins accomplished.

“This year and last year are two of the best seasons they’ve had,” LaBarrie said. “I think we kept it moving, but I don’t think I can get it much further. I think somebody else has to do that.”

LaBarrie was no stranger to basketball prior to being named the head coach for Social Circle on July 15, 2021.

He had over 30 years of coaching experience in Rockdale and DeKalb counties with a 428-186 overall record. LaBarrie led his teams to three Final Four and one state championship appearance, too.

The veteran coach racked up individual honors on his resume by being named state and region Coach of the Year numerous times.

In addition to coaching basketball, LaBarrie has also coached soccer, softball and volleyball. Labarrie currently owns and operates his own business as well.

Social Circle athletic department’s Twitter account made the position opening public late Friday morning saying, “Social Circle High School is seeking a Head Girls Basketball Coach for the 22-23 season.”

Accompanying the post was a graphic that included a link for interested parties to apply.

The Covington News reached out to Social Circle athletic director Craig Hargrove for comment with no response. This story will update when more information is made available.

Social Circle High School is seeking a Head Girls Basketball Coach for the 22-23 season. @PrepHoopsGA @KyleSandy355 @GACACoaches @GADACOACHES pic.twitter.com/RyuahUXqBc — Social Circle Athletic Department (@clhargrove) March 3, 2023



