Reviewing football schedules for county-area teams

As two full months stand between us and week one, the 2025 football schedules have been finalized for county-area teams.

With the home/away swapped for region opponents, the non-region slate for the teams looks to be more of the same as many rematches are set from last year.

Alcovy Tigers

For the Tigers, the schedule is almost the exact same from a year ago with the mostly all home and away games swapped.

Similar to last year, the Tigers will open against Arabia Mountain. After opening the season on the road, the Tigers will compete against Newton and Eastside for the Newton Cup.

Alcovy will take on Rockdale County at home in a non-region rematch of last year’s overtime thriller.

The Tigers begin region play on Friday, Sept. 19 as they look to improve on the team’s 1-5 region finish from a year ago.

Full Schedule:

8/14 - @ Arabia Mountain

8/22 - vs Newton

8/29 - @ Eastside

9/5 - vs Rockdale County

9/19 - @ Winder-Barrow

9/25 - vs Jackson County

10/10 - @ Habersham Central

10/17 - vs Apalachee

10/24 - vs Clarke Central

10/31 - @ Loganville

Eastside Eagles

The Eagles open with the same non-region slate from a year ago that features games against Newton, Hiram, Alcovy and Archer.

The biggest of the four is a rematch against Newton, who lost to Eastside for the first time in over five seasons as the Eagles grabbed the Newton Cup.

Last season, the Eagles won big over Hiram on the road and won by multiple scores over Archer at home. The locations for those games will be swapped this year as the Eagles look for another 4-0 run in the non-region section of the schedule.

The Eagles cruised through Region 8-AAAA until a heavyweight battle between them and North Oconee for the No. 1 seed. With the game held at Sharp Stadium this time around, the Eagles will look to get revenge.

Full Schedule:

8/15 - @ Newton

8/22 - vs Hiram

8/29 - vs Alcovy

9/5 - @ Archer

9/19 - @ Flowery Branch

9/26 - vs Madison County

10/3 - @ Walnut Grove

10/10 - vs North Oconee

10/17 - @ East Forsyth

10/23 - vs Cedar Shoals

Newton Rams

The Rams have an almost identical schedule to last year, but the team will take on a different out-of-state team this time around.

Newton will begin the year in hopes of regaining the Newton Cup with games against Eastside and Alcovy at Sharp Stadium.

After that, the Rams will have a rematch with an 11-win Douglas County team that beat Newton 35-15 at home last season.

Before the week five bye, the Rams will take the trip out west to Arizona to take on the Bryant Hornets, who went 13-0 last season en route to a state title.

The Rams will have a rematch with Grayson(2024 region champs) on Friday, Sept. 26.

Full Schedule:

8/15 - vs Eastside

8/22 - @ Alcovy

8/29 - @ Douglas County

9/5 - @ Bryant(AZ)

9/19 - vs Archer

9/26 - @ Grayson

10/3 - @ Grovetown

10/10 - @ Heritage

10/16 - vs Rockdale County

10/31 - vs South Gwinnett

Social Circle Redskins

The defending Region 4A-Division I champs have the same slate as a year ago as they look to repeat in region play.

After a high scoring affair with Oglethorpe County on the road in week one last year, the Redskins will open with the Patriots once again, but it will be at home.

Social Circle will have a chance to avenge both of its non-region losses as they have rematches with Warren County and Whitefield Academy.

The only blemish in region play last year was a narrow three-point loss to Jasper County at home. Social Circle will have a rematch with the Hurricanes late in the year on Friday, Oct. 17.

Full Schedule:

8/15 - vs Oglethorpe County

8/22 - @ Warren County

8/28 - @ KIPP Atlanta

9/5 - vs Whitefield Academy

9/19 - @ Utopian Academy

9/26 - vs Putnam County

10/10 - vs McNair

10/17 - @ Jasper County

10/24 - @ Lamar County

10/30 - vs Towers