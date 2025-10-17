Preview of Week 10 football

We are now double-digit weeks into the football season and time is beginning to run out on teams in search of a spot in the 2025 playoffs.

All four county-area teams will be in action on Friday as we approach the final weeks of the regular season.

Alcovy vs Apalachee

Alcovy is still looking for win No. 1 in 2025, and week 10 may be the time for it as the Tigers get set to take on a 2-6 Apalachee team.

The Wildcats are coming off back-to-back losses in which they have been outscored 0-105.

Alcovy is coming off another loss, as it was defeated 14-40 by Habersham on the road.

The Tigers were winless in region play a year ago before they took down Apalachee and the team will look to do the same.

Alcovy was gashed on the ground in the loss to Habersham as Donnie Warren rushed for 212 yards.

Apalachee has rushed for 100-plus yards in three of its last four games.

Stopping the run will be key, but finding some momentum offensively may be more important as Alcovy has yet to score more than 19 points this season.

Eastside @ East Forsyth

The Eagles will not get by on moral victories, but it was a commendable effort a week ago as they pushed North Oconee to the brink in a 13-14 defeat.

Over the last two seasons, North Oconee’s two closest games have come against Eastside as the Eagles once again find a way to compete close with the best.

Next up for the 4-4 Eagles is the Broncos, who will enter 5-3 with a two-game win streak.

Myles Mims has been strong for Eastside all season, but quarterback Payton Shaw has had strong games of his own as of late.

East Forsyth will bring in a strong run game of their own as they have rushed for over 200 yards in its last two games.

The Eagles had their number a year ago, and will be looking to get back above .500 in a big way with a road win.

Newton vs Heritage

After a 30-0 dominant win over Grovetown, Newton got a bye week before this Friday’s matchup with Heritage on the road.

The Patriots are 1-6 and are on a two-game skid as they clash with a Newton team that is perhaps the healthiest its been all year.

Sophomore Kevin Hartsfield returned against Grovetown and got an additional week to rest up as he looks to carry Newton back to the playoffs.

Another name to look out for is freshman Karter Lumpkin, who has seen an increased role in a loaded backfield since making his season debut.

It was a 40-point win for Newton a year ago, and the team will look to follow it up with more of the same as attempt to grab the No. 2 seed.

Social Circle @ Jasper County

Perhaps the first of the two biggest games of the year for Social Circle takes place this Friday when the Redskins face the undefeated Hurricanes of Jasper County.

This was a “game of the year” candidate a year ago as Jasper County secured a 31-29 win — the only loss for the eventual region champion Social Circle.

Now in 2025, Jasper County has yet to be beaten as they take on a Redskins team with a ton of momentum.

Three consecutive region wins for the ‘Skins who have dominated on the ground.

Jasper County is coming off a bye after a 21-18 win over McNair, who lost to Social Circle this past week 17-56.

If the Redskins can contain Jasper County's run game that is strong as well, then the crop of running backs may be able to lead Social Circle to a 4-0 start in region play.

