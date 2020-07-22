PREP FOOTBALL: Alcovy, Eastside break out helmets

COVINGTON, Ga. — It's beginning to look a lot like football.

Monday marked the first day the GHSA permitted football teams to wear helmets during practice. Alcovy High School and Eastside High School wasted no time strapping on their lids, and Newton High School is expected to follow suit Monday, July 27.

The acclimation period doesn’t start until next week, and the first official day of practice isn’t until Aug. 1. Still, seeing high school football players begin to don equipment is a welcome sight for kids, coaches and spectators alike.

Sights from practice at Alcovy and Eastside this week can be seen below.